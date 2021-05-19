Pixar has released the first look at a new sequel to its hit 2001 animation Monsters, Inc.

The TV show, entitled Monsters at Work, is set to arrive on Disney Plus in July, and will be set six months after the events of the original film.

John Goodman and Billy Crystal are set to reprise their roles as James P “Sulley” Sullivan and Mike Wazowski, respectively.

Monsters at Work was first announced back in 2017, and was originally expected to debut in 2020, before being pushed back.

The series will focus primarily on new character Tylor Tuskmon, played by Ben Feldman, as he starts work at the Monsters, Incorporated company, now under the auspices of Sulley.

Alongside Goodman and Crystal, actors including John Ratzenburger and Jennifer Tilly will be returning from the original film, and Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff and Alanna Ubach will also feature.

Monsters, Inc previously spawned a prequel feature, Monsters University, which was released to generally warm reviews in 2013.

Pixar’s next feature release, Luca, is set to arrive on the Disney Plus streaming service next month, after a planned cinema release was abandoned due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Monsters at Work debuts on Disney Plus on 2 July.