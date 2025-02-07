Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lightning strikes as a jaded lover sprints down a beach in the dead of night to confront his girlfriend while she has sex with another man.

These dramatic scenes are not part of a film or telenovela, but the real life of José Carlos Montoya, who fell to his knees screaming as he watched his “first love” Anita get frisky with another man.

Appearing on reality TV show, La Isla se las Tentaciones or Island of Temptations, the real couple’s relationship was tested as they entered two separate villas where singles tried to seduce them into being unfaithful.

The confrontation between the pair has since been viewed over 109 million times.

After watching a clip of Montoya getting a lap dance and a kiss, Anita is seen flirting with single man Manuel. Montoya throws the iPad streaming the scenes across the floor, as he watches them get intimate in the pool.

Matters, however, soon get much worse when host Sandra Barneda takes Montoya out of the resort to show him the steamy scenes unfolding across the beach. He watches in pain and devastation as Anita and Manuel kiss, eventually turning the lights off and getting under the covers. He is inconsolable, pulling his hair and howling.

Unable to watch anymore, Montoya sprints down the beach screaming for Anita, with Barneda urging him to calm down with the now viral refrain: “Montoya! Por Favor!”

open image in gallery Montoya is devastated ( The Island of Temptations/Mitele )

Anita hears the shouts and immediately jumps off Manuel, but is unrepentant as she calls Montoya a “scoundrel”. He is seen screaming on the beach and lying on the floor as he repeatedly asks: “Why?”

Manuel comforts Anita, but she quickly feels remorse as she runs after Montoya in her dressing gown begging for forgiveness, and demanding to go home.

open image in gallery Anita is cheating with Manuel ( Mitele )

The scene has gone viral on social media, where fans are declaring it as the best entertainment that reality TV can offer.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“This is CINEMA…Montoya..the tension… you don’t need to speak Spanish to understand, this is insane” said the X/Twitter account sharing the footage.

“This is the best reality show I've ever watched and it was just only 2:08 minutes long,” commented another.

“Jesus walked on water, Montoya ran,” added someone else.

Others felt sympathy for the heartbroken Montoya as they demanded justice for him.

open image in gallery Montoya runs across the beach to the villa where the infidelity is taking place ( Mitele )

“Anita please! Montoya deserves better,” commented one empathetic X/Twitter user as another wrote: “Justice for Montoya”.

Others believe the moment will be captured in reality TV history: “I can't get over how immaculate Montoya's crash out was. That's historic stuff man.”

The scene has already become a meme with the official X/Twitter account of the US Open using the cries of Montoya over a tennis match.

La Isla se las Tentaciones loosely follows the same format as the American TV show Temptation Island, which was axed in 2003. The Spanish edition is now in its eighth season.