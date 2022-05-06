Moon Knight director claims ‘Oscar-worthy’ scene was cut from finale

The director of Marvel’s Moon Knight has claimed that an “Oscar-worthy” scene was cut from the finale.

In the series, which released its first-season finale earlier this week, Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, AKA Moon Knight, a man with multiple personalities who becomes imbued with superpowers from the ancient Egyptian gods.

The series has received praise from critics, but director Mohamed Diab has now claimed that one scene he loved was cut from the final episode.

“As great as everything else was, [Oscar] actually topped it with something even better,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He confronted his mom in a white void, and he was going back and forth between Marc and Steven. And oh, my god. That scene by itself is an Oscar-worthy performance.”

Diab said that he hoped for Marvel to one day release the footage as a deleted scene, “because Oscar was a genius”.

Spoilers follow for the season one finale of Moon Knight...

Elsewhere in the interview, the filmmaker also addressed the twist which saw Layla El-Faouly (May Calamaway) agree to become Taweret’s avatar, turning her into the MCU’s first Egyptian superhero.

A masked Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight' (Disney Plus)

“My daughter, when she was five, wanted to straighten her curly hair because she never felt like she saw herself in any of the Disney movies and cartoons,” he said.

“So to see this woman – who looks like an everyday Egyptian, with beautiful curly hair – become a superhero is something huge.

“[Egyptian] people treat Moon Knight as if it’s our Black Panther. You don’t know how big it is.”

Moon Knight can be streamed now on Disney Plus.