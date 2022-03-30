Moon Knight’s head writer Jeremy Slater has said that it is his “goal” to introduce Oscar Isaac’s character to the Avengers in a future MCU instalment.

Isaac makes his debut as the title character in the Marvel series Moon Knight, which premiered on Disney Plus on 30 March.

It has not been officially announced whether Isaac will continue to play Moon Knight (also known as Marc Spector) beyond the six episodes of the series.

However, fans have speculated that the character could be introduced into the wider MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), with another Avengers movie among several crossover projects rumoured to be in the pipeline.

Speaking to Total Film, Slater claimed that he wasn’t privy to the broader MCU plans for the character, but expressed a desire for the character to link up with the MCU’s biggest brand.

“The honest answer is I don’t know,” he said, when asked about Moon Knight joining the Avengers. “Because [Marvel boss Kevin Feige] is the guy who decides all that stuff.”

“Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It’s absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!” he added.

New episodes of Moon Knight are released every Wednesday on Disney Plus.