Morgan Stevens: Fame actor died of heart disease, authorities reveal
Soap actor was found dead inside his Los Angeles home on 26 January
Morgan Stevens’ cause of death has been revealed a week after the Fame actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 26 January. He was 70.
On Thursday (3 February), the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed Stevens died of natural causes due to arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease.
The slow-moving disease is caused by a buildup of plaque in arteries which causes them to thicken over time, restricting blood flow and oxygen supply to other parts of the body. This disease might cause heart attacks, strokes, or even death in some cases.
The actor, who also played recurring character Nick Diamond for six episodes on FOX’s Melrose Place, was found dead at his home after Stevens’s neighbour asked authorities to do a wellness check, TMZ reported last week.
Sources close to the actor said he hadn’t been seen for a while prior to his death, prompting his neighbour to request the check-in.
At the time, authorities said they did not suspect any foul play.
Born on 16 October 1951, Stevens was best-known for his two-season run on the hit NBC show Fame, during which he played teacher David Reardon.
Apart from his roles on Fame and Melrose Place, the soap actor made guest appearances on multiple classic TV shows such as Murder, She Wrote, One Day at a Time, and Murder One.
Stevens was arrested for an alleged DUI in 1989 after suffering a minor accident. At the time, he claimed police brutality, saying he was severely beaten while under custody.
After a blood alcohol test indicated Stevens was not driving drunk, he sued the Los Angeles Police Department for mistreating him and an out-of-court settlement was later reached.
