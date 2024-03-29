Fans ‘gutted’ as Motherland actor confirms BBC has axed popular TV show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Popular BBC TV show, Motherland, has been axed according to one of its main characters.

Diane Morgan, who plays sarcastic single mum Liz on the programme, has claimed that the series will not be returning in an interview with The Times.

The comedy explores the challenges of middle-class motherhood and stars Bleak House actor Anna Maxwell Martin, Ella Enchanted’s Lucy Punch, and Bodyguard star Paul Ready.

Released in 2017, the show continued for three seasons before it inexplicably had its last release in 2021. It returned for a BBC Christmas special in 2022, but now one of its lead characters has said it is in fact over for good.

“I hate to say it, because I still get women running up to me with prams in the street asking me when it’s coming back,” she said, as she confirmed the show will not be returning for a fourth season.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

However, all may not be over as the Cunk On Earth star also appeared to verify rumours around a spin-off featuring co-star Lucy Punch’s alpha female character Amanda.

“Yes. It’ll live on through her. The ladies with the prams will be pleased, hopefully,” she said. But Morgan will personally not be returning to the programme.

Fans were upset as the news spread saying, “So gutted. Best show on TV. Bring back Motherland!”

One upset viewer addressed the BBC directly in a tweet on X/Twitter: “Hey, BBC!” she began. “What the heck are you doing cancelling Motherland one of the best shows ever! I can’t believe it! Please reconsider!”

Others objected to the silent axing, demanding the show be given a better send off if it were in fact to end.

BBC series ‘Motherland’ will not return for a fourth season (BBC/Delightful Industries/Merman/Colin Hutton)

“BBC, please please bring Motherland back for a planned final season or special. One of the best series on TV needs a better send off,” reasoned one fan.

Another took the opportunity to hit out at another show, which has enjoyed a lengthy run: “Can’t believe the BBC cancelled Motherland. A genuinely good show, but they’ll keep producing Mrs Brown’s Boys.”

Meanwhile the Bolton actor has come back for the third series of her BBC show Mandy, a programme she has written, directed and starred in. Mandy was released on BBC Two on Wednesday (27 March) and all episodes are available on iPlayer.