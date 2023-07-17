Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first teaser for Amazon Prime Video’s Mr and Mrs Smith reboot has arrived.

The highly anticipated series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine and is due for release on the streaming giant this November.

Ahead of the show’s release, fans have been given a first look at the actors in character as Jane and John Smith.

The teaser, which was shared as part of a greater preview at Prime Video’s forthcoming streaming lineup, begins at timecode 1.10.

In a brief moment, the clip shows Glover, 39, and Erskine, 36, standing next to one another in an elevator, an explosion, and what appears to be the beginning of a gunfight.

The forthcoming series is a reboot of the 2005 film of the same name, which stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married assassins tasked with killing one another.

Glover was attached to the project in February 2021. He is best known for his role in the long-running sitcom Community and as the musician who releases music under the name Childish Gambino.

At the time, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was originally reported to star opposite Glover. In September 2021, she exited the project due to “creative differences”.

Erskine, known for her role on the critically acclaimed comedy Pen15 and Man Seeking Woman, joined the series in April 2022.

Addressing her exit from the series, Waller-Bridge assured people that the split was amicable and came from her not wanting to be an obstacle in others’ plans for the programme.

“I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it – still care about it,” she said.

“And I know it’s gonna be brilliant. But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision.”

After saying that creative collaboration is “like a marriage”, she added: “And some marriages don’t work out.”

Earlier this year, Glover released his satirical comedy-horror series Swarm on Amazon Prime Video. Dominique Fishback earned an Emmy nomination for her lead role as Dre, a music fan whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark, murderous turn.

Filming for Mr & Mrs Smith began in 2022. A release date for the series is yet to be confirmed.