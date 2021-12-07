Grace Dent may have called Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special “the worst comedy ever made” but that hasn’t affected the UK public’s love for the show.

In a new poll by Radio Times, Brendan O’Carroll’s creation was voted the best sitcom of the 20th Century so far by 14,000 people, beating the likes of The Office, Peter Kay’s Car Share, and Count Arthur Strong.

Despite negative reviews, the show has been a huge success, O’Carroll saying the vote “vindicates the fans’ belief in the show. They have kept us on the air – it certainly wasn’t the reviewers.”

He added: “There is an audience out there that comedy forgot – that Are You Being Served? audience has been left behind. Us winning this award proves that.”

Coming in second is Rickey Gervais’s The Office, a spin-off from which - David Brent: Life on the Road - recently hit cinemas.

Top TV spin-off movies Show all 10 1 /10 Top TV spin-off movies Top TV spin-off movies Star Trek Star Trek’s humble three season beginnings with wonky doors and polo necks spawned a dynasty of interstellar adventures. Benedict Cumberbatch took over in 2013’s Into Darkness. Rex Features Top TV spin-off movies Sex and the City The series renewed so many concepts of female independence, but in the film a woman’s happy ending was to rely on a man for validation. Let’s not talk about the sequel. Top TV spin-off movies The Simpsons It took them long enough but The Simpsons team finally made a film from the beloved series in 2007. The script was rewritten over a hundred times to create a pleasantly environmental story starkly similar to Stephen King’s Under the Dome series. Fox Top TV spin-off movies The Man from U.N.C.L.E Henry Cavill is coming in Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. this summer, but sixties super spies Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin have long set mums’ hearts a flame. While the original Solo Robert Vaughn was last seen in Hustle and Coronation Street, David McCallum (Kuryakin) stays true to his crime fighting roots as a medical examiner in NCIS. Warner Bros Top TV spin-off movies Charlie’s Angels In a film that feels like a series of music videos stapled together it’s hard to know if the film is a feminist ploy or a teenage dream. Either way you are guaranteed glitz and female bonding. Top TV spin-off movies The Inbetweeners So well-loved are the incredibly British reprobates that audiences could barely wait to see what school leavers Will, Simon, Jay and Neil would do on the lash in Malia. The sequel sees them take a gap year trip to Australia. Top TV spin-off movies The X-Files It often feels like the place where mainstream nerdery began. The nineties saw school files peppered with pictures of Mulder and Scully so a spin-off film (or two) was inevitable. The actors and creator Chris Carter have said they are talking about reuniting for new episodes this summer. Top TV spin-off movies The Muppets The Muppets have been everywhere through the medium of film. Their happy little series hatched in the seventies has had adventures in space, Manhattan, at Christmas, on an island, and finally they got the reboot they needed in 2011 with Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller’s beautifully paced The Muppets film, helped along by Flight of the Concord’s Bret McKenzie’s musical skills. Top TV spin-off movies 21 Jump Street The police procedural TV series of the eighties had a comedic U-turn in tone of actors Channing Tatum and Jonah Hills’ reboot film in 2012 that led to the property being a viable franchise. We’ve since had 22 Jump Street and potentially another sequel -and a Men in Black crossover. AP Top TV spin-off movies Ali G Indahouse Ali G (short for Allegory) spun out of Channel 4’s The 11 O’clock Show into his own comedy show in 2000. A parody of DJ Tim Westwood and various posing suburban, privileged kids, he was the self-proclaimed 'voice of da yoof'. Sacha Baron Cohen announced he has retired the character (along with Borat). Getty Images

Coming in third is Peter Kay’s Car Share, which won a Bafta for best scripted comedy. Here’s the list in full.

1. Mrs Brown’s Boys

2. The Office

3. Peter Kay’s Car Share

4. Count Arthur Strong

5. The IT Crowd

6. The Thick of It

7. Gavin & Stacey

8. Miranda

9. Raised by Wolves

10. Outnumbered

11. Peep Show

12. Black Books

13. Green Wing

14. The Inbetweeners

15. Bad Education

16. Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights

17. Yonderland

18. Twenty Twelve/W1A

19. Benidorm

20. Detectorists

O’Carroll has previously said he hopes Mrs Brown’s Boys will become a filmed trilogy, yet the sequel to the first film has been delayed thanks to the Brexit vote.