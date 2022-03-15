Marvel Studios has released the first official trailer and premiere date for its long-awaited Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

The series stars Iman Vellani as Marvel’s first Muslim superhero Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager based in New Jersey who moonlights as superhero Ms Marvel.

It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on 8 June.

In the first official trailer released on Tuesday (15 March), Kamala is shown navigating high school, relationships, family, and her budding superpowers.

Additionally, the trailer touches on racial identity, with Kamala saying: “It’s not really the brown girls of Jersey City who save the world.”

When news of Vellani’s casting first broke, actor Kumail Nanjiani – who stars in Marvel’s forthcoming film The Eternals – tweeted: “I just saw they cast Ms Marvel and legit got teary eyed.”

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has previously said that in addition to having her own show, Kamala will be included in future Marvel films. He first revealed that the project was in the works back in 2018.

Ms Marvel official trailer

Based on the 2014 comic book of the same name, the series is being written by Bisha K Ali and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.

Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Bisha K Ali are executive producers, with Trevor Waterson and Sana Amanat as co-executive producers.

The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Azhar Usman, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Nimra Bucha, Matt Lintz, Laith Nakli, and Travina Springer.

