The creator of forthcoming Disney Plus series Ms Marvel has defended changing the lead character’s superpowers.

In the series, 16-year-old protagonist Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) discovers her shapeshifting and self-healing powers, thanks to her magical bangle.

This marks a departure from the comics, in which Kamala is an “Inhuman” who was granted the ability to stretch parts of her body by Terrigen Mist.

Sana Amanat, co-creator of the character who is executive producing the show, has reassured fans that the character’s quirkiness will not be lost despite her superpowers being altered.

“I know people are like ‘How dare you change the powers!” said Amanat in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I know people are upset about it, but as someone who’s probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception.

“Having spoken to Willow [Wilson, character co-creator] about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense.”

Amanat added: “This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell.”

Vellani’s Kamala will be Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero, and will be played by Iman Vellani.

Vellani will subsequently reprise the role in the 2023 Marvel Studios film The Marvels, which will serve as a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Kamala Khan has shapeshifting and self-healing powers thanks to her magical bangle (Marvel Studios)

"I know how incredibly important it is for people to have this out there, especially for young Muslims and young Pakistanis and Indians and people of color and young women," said Amanat.

"It just affects so many different communities, and that’s what was really exciting for me, just knowing how important this show is and hoping that we get it right."

"Obviously, it’s a coming-of-age story, but it’s a coming-of-age story through the lens of a young brown woman. I think that in itself is going to make it stand apart.”

Ms Marvel starts streaming on 8 June on Disney Plus.