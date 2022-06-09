Marvel finally fixes Avengers: Endgame plot hole opened up in WandaVision

An Avengers-related plot hole created in the Marvel series WandaVision has finally been officially explained.

The answer was provided in the opening episode of the new Disney+ series Ms Marvel, which debuted on the streaming service on Wednesday (8 June).

Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Captain Marvel-obsessed teenager Kamala Khan. Early in the episode, an offhanded joke is made that seemingly explains something that Marvel fans had been scratching their heads over since WandaVision’s fifth episode.

In WandaVision, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is seen quarrelling with Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) about the extent of Scarlet Witch’s (Elizabeth Olsen) power. Rambeau suggests that Wanda “could have taken out Thanos on her own” after appearing to best him during the climactic scene of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

“She could have taken out Thanos on her own if he hadn’t initiated a blitz,” she said. “I mean, nobody else came close.”

Fans were slightly bemused by the revelation, questioning how Monica could have known the details of the fight against Thanos, given she was not present at the scene.

Ms Marvel has offered an explanation: details of the fight were made public via an in-universe podcast hosted by Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), AKA Ant-Man.

A sequence at the beginning of the episode reveals that Lang was interviewed on a podcast called This Powered Life (as part of an episode entitled: “Big Me, Little Me: A Scott Lang Interview”) during which he divulged inner details of his life as a superpowered Avenger.

Episode one of Ms Marvel also contained a hilarious Easter egg surrounding one of the main characters from Guardians of the Galaxy.

