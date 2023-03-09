Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TV astrologer Mystic Meg has died, aged 80.

The horoscope expert’s agent of 34 years, Dave Shapland, announced the news on Thursday (9 March), stating: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world. She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’

Shapland added to The Sun: “It shows what an impact she made.”

The horoscope expert, whose real name is Margaret Ann Lake, died after a short illness. She was admitted to London’s St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington after suffering from flu.

After studying English at the University of Leeds, she started out as a sub-editor at News of the World, where she worked under the name Eileen Anderson, and went onto become the deputy editor of its weekend supplement Sunday.

She then became the paper’s astrologer, working under the name Mystic Meg.

Mystic Meg gained recognition in 1994 after hosting the first broadcast of the National Lottery draw.

She was also known for her astrology column in The Sun, where she has written daily horoscopes for nearly 23 years.

The outlet paid tribute to the atsrologer, calling it “devasting news”.

TV astrologer Mystic Meg has died (The Sun/Shutterstock)

“We have lost an icon,” Sun editor Victoria Newton said. “She was a total legend. We loved her and so did our readers.”

Newton continued: “For more than two decades Mystic Meg has been a must read column and cemented her as Britain’s most famous astrologer. She was a true professional whose guidance helped our readers daily - our postbag bears testament to this.

“One of my favourite memories of Meg is when all the Spice Girls came to the office, just as they were riding high at number one. We planned a tour for them, but all they wanted to do was meet Mystic Meg.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Newton added: “You know you’re a true icon when the only person Victoria Beckham is interested in is you.

“Farewell Meg. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Meg lived in Notting Hill with her seven cats.