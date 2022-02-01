Nadine Dorries: Everyone is comparing culture secretary interview to a Catherine Tate sketch
‘Nadine Dorries choosing to appear as Catherine Tate on Channel 4 News. Baffling. What a time to be alive,’ joked one viewer
Footage of culture secretary Nadine Dorries struggling to defend Boris Johnson in an interview has gone viral, with many comparing the clip to a Catherine Tate comedy sketch.
Dorries was interviewed by Channel 4 after the prime minister attempted to distract from the partygate controversy by making false claims against Labour leader Keir Starmer.
Johnson accused Starmer of failing to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service. He made the claims in the House of Commons as he retaliated to Labour criticism over the Sue Gray report into parties held in government during lockdown.
Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy interviewed Dorries, asking her why Johnson had spouted “fake news” and an “old meme repeated by conspiracy theorists” in his attack on Starmer.
In a hilarious exchange, Dorries repeatedly shook her head and rolled her eyes, insisting: “I don’t know, I don’t know the details.”
By the end of the interview, she was left repeating the phrase: “The prime minister tells the truth”.
Many have compared Dorries’ mannerisms in the interview to those of Tate’s comedy character Lauren, a school girl whose catchphrase is “Am I bovvered?”
The comedy character was first introduced to audiences in 2004 on The Catherine Tate Show.
She was a teenager with a grumpy attitude who, when feeling angry or embarrassed, replied with defensive responses such as “Am I bovvered?”, “Do I look bovvered?” and “Are you disrespecting me?”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies