Narcos: Mexico actor Manuel Masalva ‘stable’ after medical coma

Narcos: Mexico actor Manuel Masalva was placed in a medically induced coma after contracting a “very aggressive bacteria” while travelling in the Philippines, Deadline confirmed. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Manuel Masalva is best known for his role as Ramón Arellano Félix in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexicoalongside co-stars Diego Luna, Michael Peña and Scoot McNairy

Jamie Jaramillo Espinosa, the CEO of Mexican management agency JIM Management and Masalva’s manager said that Masalva underwent surgery in late March after complaining of internal discomfort.

During the emergency surgery, doctors uncovered the bacterial infection, which had reached Masalva’s lungs.

According to Espinosa, Masalva is on antibiotics and is shown to have responded well to the treatment. He is currently in a hospital in Dubai.

Fellow Mexican performer and close friend, Mario Morán posted a video on Instagram asking for donations to the family’s GoFundMe to support with the international costs associated with Masalva’s hospitalisation outside of his home country.

Moràn said: “My brother is fighting for his life far from home. I want to ask for your help in this very difficult moment.

“As was announced yesterday, Manuel Masalva, who is one of my best friends, who is really like a brother to me, fell victim to a very aggressive bacteria while he was on vacation. And this led to him being in an induced coma, and until now his situation continues to be delicate.

“The medical costs are enormous and in a country where everything is even more difficult. Any help, no matter how small it may seem, can make a difference in this difficult moment. If you are able to contribute, we will express our heart-filled gratitude.”

‘Narcos: Mexico’ actor Manuel Masalva ( Getty Images )

In a more recent post, Moràn thanked those who donated and spread the message. He added that Masalva’s condition remains delicate and that he is continuing to receive treatment accordingly.

He said: “Now all that remains is to wait and have faith that in the coming days or weeks he will begin to improve.”