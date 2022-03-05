Natasha Kaplinsky says she was rushed to hospital after being bitten by ‘fiercest’ dog
ITV newsreader tried to break up a fight between her two pets
Natasha Kaplinsky has revealed she was rushed to hospital after being bitten by her dog.
The ITV newsreader and former Strictly Come Dancing winner was attacked by one of her own pets while trying to split up a fight.
Kaplinsky’s dog Dot, a Coton de Tulear, was fighting with her other dog Molly, a Tibetan Terrier, over a bone
Speaking to Great British Life, Kaplisnky said: “Dot is in my bad books. She was supposed to be this lovely little lap tap and she’s turned out to be the fiercest.”
She added: “Recently I tried to separate her from Molly, fighting over a bone, and she bit me. I ended up in hospital.”
Kaplinsky, who lives with husband Justin Bower in Sussex, left hospital in a sling and has made a full recovery.
Speaking about her five dogs, she said they make life “a bit chaotic” but “never boring”.
The newsreader was the first ever celebrity to win BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2004.
She took home the prize alongside professional partner Brendan Cole.
