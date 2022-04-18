Natasha Lyonne says she and Fred Armisen broke up over a swimming pool

‘We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other... but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool,’ actor said

Isobel Lewis
Monday 18 April 2022 10:09
Natasha Lyonne has said that she and Fred Armisen broke up over a swimming pool.

The Russian Doll star first began dating Saturday Night Live alum Armisen in 2014, with the couple living together in Los Angeles during the pandemic.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lyonne confirmed that she and the comedian had recently split for an unusual reason.

“I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool,” she said.

“We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool.”

The actor continued: “It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps – I’m like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer. So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles. So that’s the real scandal.”

Lyonne, who is also known for her roles in But I’m a Cheerleader and Orange Is the New Black, will next appear in the second season of Netflix’s dark time-loop comedy Russian Doll.

Armisen and Lyonne in 2020

(Getty Images)

The new run of episodes pick up four years after season one aired in 2019.

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy will be joining the cast in the forthcoming season, in addition to Sharlto Copley (Powers).

Russian Doll season two comes to Netflix on Wednesday 20 April.

