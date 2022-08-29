Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel shares her view on House of the Dragon

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel has reacted to the new House of the Dragon series.

The actor, best known for playing Missandei inGame of Thrones, said that she loves getting to watch the new series “as a fan”.

House of the Dragon is HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off and is based on the book Fire & Blood by George R.R and tells the story of House Targaryen, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

“I’m just so happy to see that world back. I now get to watch it as a fan, so that’s really exciting and cool,” Emmanuel told The Hollywood Reporter, after being asked if she’d watched the new show yet

“Who knows how this series will be received, but I hope it’s a huge success,” she said.

Describing the Game Of Thrones fan bases as “passionate and amazing” she also offered advice to the actors playing the cast of House of Dragon.

“If it is [a huge success], it’s an experience, and it will be an adjustment, for sure. If you’re not used to that level of attention or recognition, it’s definitely something.”

“Just enjoy it and look to each other. It was really important that we, as a group, went through all of that together and held each other down,” she added.

The news follows HBO executives announcing the renewal of House of the Dragon for a second season, shortly after the debut season’s premiere.

After the first episode of the series aired on 21 August, it was revealed it was watched by nearly 10 million people in the US, making it HBO’s most viewed series premiere in the network’s history.

House of the Dragon continues in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Monday 29 August at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day.