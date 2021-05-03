Nathan Jung, who appeared in the first ever Star Trek series, has died, aged 74.

The actor portrayed Genghis Khan in the episode titled “The Savage Curtain”, which launched his career in 1969 and made him one of the franchise’s best-loved cult figures.

His cause of death has not been disclosed. The news was announced by his close friend and attorney, Timothy Tau.

Following his role in the seminal science-fiction series, Jung appeared in numerous US shows, including M*A*S*H*, Starsky & Hutch and Kung Fu.

He also appeared in John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, Michael Douglas film Black Rain and Darkman, which was directed by Sam Raimi.

In the 1990s, he starred in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and had a starring role as Leslie Nielsen’s sidekick in Surf Ninjas.

Jung was also one of the only actors to work with both Bruce Lee and his son, Brandon Lee. The same year as his role in Star Trek, he appeared alongside the former in an episode of western comedy series Here Comes the Bride.

He reflected upon his time working with the screen legend in a documentary titled Nathan Jung v Bruce Lee, which was his final credit.

He worked with Brandon twice – the first time on 1991 movie Showdown in Little Tokyo and, the following year, in Rapid Fire.

Jung, who died on 24 April, is survived by his nephew, Keith.