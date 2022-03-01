Naya Rivera’s family speaks out after settling wrongful death lawsuit

The family of Naya Rivera have settled the wrongful death lawsuit made on her behalf against Ventura County, California.

Rivera, who was well known for playing Santana on Glee, was declared missing on 8 July 2020 after she didn’t return from a boating trip with her son, Josey Hollis.

Though Josey, who was four at the time, was found unharmed, Rivera’s body was discovered on 13 July. She was pronounced dead from accidental drowning.

In November 2020, Rivera’s ex-husband and Josey’s father, Ryan Dorsey, brought a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and the area’s water management district on Josey’s behalf.

The court papers claimed that Lake Piru – where the actor drowned – has a “deadly history”, citing at least 26 other drowning deaths since its opening in 1959.

According to online court records obtained by US media, the family and estate have reached a private settlement.

In a statement given to E! News, Rivera’s family explained that they were “pleased” with the money offered as it would go towards helping Rivera’s son as he grows up without her.

Naya Rivera and son, Josey Hollis (Getty Images)

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” the statement read.

“Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”