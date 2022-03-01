Naya Rivera’s family speaks out after settling wrongful death lawsuit
‘Glee’ star died by drowning in July 2020
The family of Naya Rivera have settled the wrongful death lawsuit made on her behalf against Ventura County, California.
Rivera, who was well known for playing Santana on Glee, was declared missing on 8 July 2020 after she didn’t return from a boating trip with her son, Josey Hollis.
Though Josey, who was four at the time, was found unharmed, Rivera’s body was discovered on 13 July. She was pronounced dead from accidental drowning.
In November 2020, Rivera’s ex-husband and Josey’s father, Ryan Dorsey, brought a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and the area’s water management district on Josey’s behalf.
The court papers claimed that Lake Piru – where the actor drowned – has a “deadly history”, citing at least 26 other drowning deaths since its opening in 1959.
According to online court records obtained by US media, the family and estate have reached a private settlement.
In a statement given to E! News, Rivera’s family explained that they were “pleased” with the money offered as it would go towards helping Rivera’s son as he grows up without her.
“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” the statement read.
“Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.