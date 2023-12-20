NCIS producers reveal how season 21 will address David McCallum’s death

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NCIS has planned a final farewell episode for its longtime star David McCallum, who died in September aged 90.

The Scottish actor, who endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the gentle and wise Chief Medical Examiner Dr Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard for two decades, died of natural causes on 25 September.

Before his death, McCallum made his final appearances remotely in the recent season’s final two episodes, which aired in May.

With the show preparing to make its season 21 return on 12 February 2024, co-showrunners/executive producers Steven D Binder and David North explained how the forthcoming season would address McCallum’s death.

“Everyone at NCIS felt it was important to do an episode that honours such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend,” they told TVLine in a statement.

“In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky’s passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve. And true to Ducky’s meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he’s gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team.”

They teased that “there will also be a very touching and special moment you won’t want to miss”.

David McCallum in ‘NCIS’ (CBS)

McCallum was the last remaining original cast member of the long-running CBS procedural crime drama, joining the cast in 2003. After having devoted himself to the study of forensics for the role, producer Donald P Bellisario said in 2006 that McCallum’s knowledge had become so vast that he was considering making him a technical adviser on the show.

Following his death, the network and NCIS studio CBS Studios released a joint statement, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years,” the network and NCIS studio CBS Studios said in a joint statement.

“David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away.

“We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David.”

In addition to fan-favourite character Ducky, McCallum was also well-known for his starring role in the Sixties spy drama The Man From UNCLE.

NCIS returns with season 21 on 12 February 2024 on CBS at 9pm ET. McCallum’s special tribute episode will air on 19 February.