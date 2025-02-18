Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who future uncertain as actor is ‘on verge of quitting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is “on the verge of quitting” the series as he looks towards his next move, according to reports.

The 32-year-old Sex Education actor made his debut as the Time Lord in December 2023, and his second season is expected to air later this year.

Russell T Davies – who rebooted the cult series back in 2005 – returned to write and executive produce the new seasons, which marked the first time Doctor Who was aired internationally on Disney Plus and on the BBC in the UK.

The Barbie actor is already believed to be looking towards the door, with potential plans to relocate to Los Angeles for Hollywood roles. The Independent has contacted the BBC and Gatwa’s representatives for comment.

The show’s bosses have reportedly postponed making any decision on the matter until his second season has aired later this year.

A source told The Sun: “Ncuti doesn’t want to be tied to the series beyond this and plans to relocate to Los Angeles with several Hollywood projects standing by for him.

“His team also see a lot of fan backlash from the series, and don’t want the perception of him still being The Doctor to get in the way of any future work.

They added: “The show has been poorly managed in recent years and there’s a lot of people who’ve been working on this show for years and now being cast aside due to poor leadership.

Gatwa’s exit would be the earliest since Christopher Eccleston, who left the series after one season in 2005. Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker each did three seasons before handing over the reins to the next Doctor.

A spokesperson for the show told The Sun: “Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs.

“The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit.”

The forthcoming season of the show will see the return of Susan Twist, who appeared as Susan Triad, a tech mogul who fell under the influence of iconic villain Sutekh.

Gatwa will be joined by a brand new companion Belinda Chandra, played by Andor actor Varada Sethu. She will be joining Gatwa and his first companion Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street actor Millie Gibson.

Sethu has said in a statement that she feels like the “luckiest person in the world” to be taking on the role.

“I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!” she said.