Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ncuti Gatwa has responded to John Boyega’s comments that he’d “love” to appear in the next series of Doctor Who.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Radio Times, the Star Wars actor said that Gatwa’s appointment as the new Doctor “inspired” him and showed the industry was “opening up” when it comes to diversity.

“You get inspired by things like Ncuti Gatwa playing the Doctor in Doctor Who – that is special to me,” he said. “The glass ceiling can’t limit us. It’s exciting to see what comes out of this new stage of filmmaking and entertainment.”

Asked if he’d want a guest role in Gatwa’s new era of the BBC series, Boyega said: “I would love that! But get me in an episode where I’m one of the many Doctors in many timelines so I can just cameo it. Or I’d be the assistant, whatever. I’d show up – but just for one episode.”

On Monday (3 April), Gatwa addressed Boyega’s comments and shared his own excitement at the idea of the actor joining the Doctor Who universe.

Resharing a news story about Boyega’s comments on Instagram Stories, Gatwa wrote: “How flipping cool would this be?! John, t’would be an honour to have you join us. An honour.”

Addressing returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, Gatwa added: “Russell, get on that phone now!!”

Before Gatwa takes over as the Doctor, three episodes will air in November starring David Tennant as the Time Lord, coinciding with the show’s 60th anniversary. Catherine Tate will also return as Donna Noble.

Gatwa as the Doctor (BBC)

In her final episode, Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, who was expected to regenerate into Gatwa, returned to the form of a confused Tennant.

Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will air over the Christmas period, with script editor Scott Handcock recently teasing that a former guest star, who appeared on the show in 2005, will be returning.

Davies, who will become Doctor Who showurunner once again following Chris Chibnall’s departure, was responsible for bringing the classic sci-fi series back in 2005.