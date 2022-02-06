It’s the end of an era for Neighbours fans following the news that the series has been cancelled in the UK.

Channel 5 confirmed the news, stating that the long-running Australian soap, which has been broadcast in the UK for 36 years, is being axed this August.

This means that, unless another channel picks the series up, it will no longer be available to watch in the UK.

Due to the fact that Channel 5 predominantly funds the series, Neighbours’ overall fate beyond August is currently up in the air.

It’s believes that the soap costs too much to film when compared with how much it brings in from advertising.

“Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer,” Channel 5’s official statement read.

“It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.”

The statement continued: “We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

However, not all is lost just yet: Network 10, which airs Neighbours in Australia, is committed to helping find a new UK home for the series, and is pausing filming to do so.

Neighbours has been a staple of UK television since first airing in 1986 (Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

“As outlined in the email to Neighbours cast and crew, it is our intention to continue our association with Neighbours if another broadcast partner comes forward,” a spokesperson said.

“Network 10 has an ongoing commitment to the show, the cast and crew and is hopeful that Fremantle will find a new production partner. We will provide further updates as they become available.”

Neighbours has been a staple of UK television since it first started airing on BBC One in 1986. It moved to Channel 5 in 2008.

Over the years, it launched the careers of Australian stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce and, more recently, Margot Robbie.

Since news of the announcement broke, fans have been expressing their sadness on social media, wit many calling on ITV to pick up the series.