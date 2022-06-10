Neighbours is coming to an end this summer after 37 years.

Filming wrapped on the long-running Australian soap on Friday (10 June), with a number of the show’s most famous alumni all returning to say goodbye to Ramsay Street and its residents.

The soap, which follows the lives of the resident of a fictional Melbourne borough called Erinsborough, first aired in 1985.

Discussing the last day of filming, executive producer Jason Herbison said: “Of course, it is sad and tears were shed, but we’re also enormously proud. 37 years is an incredible achievement and that should be celebrated.”

Stefan Dennis, who has returned to play the character of Paul Robinson throughout the show’s history, described the last day of filming as “a melancholy day”.

When does the Neighbours finale air?

The last episode will air on Channel 5 on Monday 1 August.

A time is yet to be announced, but Neighbours usually is broadcast at 6pm.

Who are the guest stars?

Former Neighbours stars Kylie Minogue, Guy Pierce and Jason Donovan will all make an appearance in the final episode.

Discussing coming back to the show that first made her a star, Minogue told Today Extra: “Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something... Firstly where’s all that time gone? Secondly, everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, Scott, Charlene, Jane, Harold, it all just came flooding back.”

Mare of Easttown star Pearce also tweeted this week that it was “so lovely to be back with the gang” on set.