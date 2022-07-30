Neighbours: The Finale – What the critics said about the last ever episode

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After 37 years on screen, Neighbours has aired its last-ever episode.

The Australian soap was forced to end when production failed to secure a UK broadcasting partner, after Channel 5 announced that they would no longer carry the programme.

As a staple in Australian and British households alike, Neighbours’ final episode was aired at a primetime slot on Friday night (29 July).

Several former stars of the show returned for cameo appearances, including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, whose characters Charlene and Scott remain some of the programme’s best-loved figures, decades after their departure.

Since it aired, fans and critics have been divided on their opinions about the closing offerings of the soap.

For The Independent’s reviewer, Nick Hilton, the soap’s last outing made for a “flimsy, agonising end”.

He wrote: “People tuning in for these final episodes, possibly after many years... will undoubtedly find the production so cheap and flimsy that it’s hardly a surprise it’s fallen apart.”

The ‘Neighbours’ finale reunited old friends (PA Wire)

Frances Ryan of The Guardian was kinder in her take, giving Neighbours’ last outing five stars in her review.

After praising the return of familiar characters, she wrote: “This isn’t a finale mourning a show’s demise: it’s a celebration of its success – and what a success it was.”

Over at The Times, there was an acknowledgement that although the episode may have been personally satisfying, it lacked drama and intrigue.

“I loved it, but let’s be honest: on one level this was terrible,” wrote critic Ben Dowell. “Less 47-odd minutes of drama than a shonky documentary.”

Also noting that many tuning in for the finale were those who hadn’t watched in years, Anita Singh for The Telegraph gave the show a favourable last review, claiming that Guy Pearce’s return as Mike “stole the show”.

“This was the end of Neighbours, bowing out after 37 years, and it didn’t disappoint. The show’s biggest names came back for a perfect grand finale.”

You can read The Independent’s ranking of the seven most bonkers moments from Neighbours’ run here.