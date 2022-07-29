Neighbours: How to watch the show after it ends on Channel 5
Will fans ever be able to watch Bouncer’s dream again?
Neighbours fans are waving goodbye to the Australian soap as it draws to a close after 37 years.
The show that launched the careers of Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie, to name a few, is airing its final episode on Channel 5 in the UK tonight (29 July). The episode has already aired in Australia.
But what will happen to the old episodes?
All episodes are available for a month after their original air date on Channel 5’s catch-up service, My5. This means that the last batch of episodes from the 2022 series will be available until the end of August.
For fans who want to go back and watch classic episodes featuring Bouncer’s dream and Toady’s disastrous weddings, there is no word yet on whether a streaming service such as Netflix or Amazon are picking up all 38 series.
The Independent has contacted Channel 5, and will update this story with any news we get.
Many big stars are returning to Neighbours for the finale – meet them all and find out who they originally played, here.
We’ve also made a list of the most bonkers moments in Neighboursfrom throughout the years, and Michael Hogan has written about why Scott and Charlene were the original Ross and Rachel.
Neighbours: The Finale airs on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 29 July.
