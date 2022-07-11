Jump to content
Neighbours: Kylie Minogue shares reunion photo with Jason Donovan ahead of series ending

‘Now we’re back together’

Louis Chilton
Monday 11 July 2022 13:24
Neighbours: Seven stars who appeared on the iconic soap

Kylie Minogue has shared a reunion photograph with her former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan.

The hit Australian soap is coming to an end later this month after 37 years on the air.

Minogue played Charlene Robinson on Neighbours from 1986 to 1988, while Donovan played Scott Robinson.

The characters became lovers and eventually wed in 1987, making for one of the most famous (and, with nearly 20 million UK viewers, most widely watched) episodes in the soap’s history.

Both Minogue and Donovan are set to return for the Neighbours finale later this month.

Minogue shared a photo of the pair together, in costume, on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Now we’re back together.”

Donovan, meanwhile, shared a picture of the Ramsay Street sign and the cover of his script, writing: “So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue.”

Last month, Donovan teased his “emotional” final scenes with Minogue, also joking that there would be “a bit of denim involved”.

When it was announced earlier this year that Neighbours was being cancelled, Minogue was among the voices to pay tribute to the series.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the experience & the friends I made on @neighbours,” she wrote. We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart.

“Pure love! I can still hear Madge calling … CHARLENE!!!!”

The Neighbours finale airs on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 29 July.

