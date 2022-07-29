Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Australian soap opera, Neighbours, is coming to an end after a 37-year run.

The show, which airs its final episode on Friday (29 July), has proved to be a launching pad for Australian actors on their way to superstardom, including Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce.

Many of those former cast members returned for the show’s star-studded send-off.

Some, including Natalie Imbruglia and Kylie Minogue, posted their appreciation for the show on social media.

“Lots of love!!!!” Minogue wrote on Twitter on the day of the finale. In the run-up, she also posted a throwback photo of herself in costume as her character Charlene.

Australian actor Jason Donovan, who played Charlene’s husband on Neighbours in the Nineties, also expressed his sadness over the end of the show.

He posted a clip from the episode in which his Scott and Minogue’s Charlene get married, along with a quote from the show’s theme tune: “‘That’s when good neighbours become good friends.” (Read here about how Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue’s Scott and Charlene were the original Ross and Rachel.)

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as dream couple Scott and Charlene (Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

Natalie Imbruglia, who reunited on-screen with former Neighbours co-star Holly Valance for the finale, posted about the thrill of reuniting for a cameo.

“Such a laugh filming Neighbours’ final episode with Holly Valance in London. I have so many happy memories from my time on Neighbours and I wouldn’t be where I am today without it! End of an era”.

Valance also commemorated the finale on Twitter with a touching message.

“Who's getting ready for the UK Neighbours finale!?” she asked her followers. “Channel 5, 9pm TONIGHT! I already cried during the 6pm show. 9pm I'll be an emotional mess!”

In February, it was revealed that the Australian soap was looking for a new backer after Channel 5 said it would no longer broadcast it.

However, the series failed to find alternative funding, meaning that it has to finish.