RHOA star NeNe Leakes’ 23-year-old son suffers stroke and heart failure

‘So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct,’ Leakes said

Inga Parkel
Monday 10 October 2022 19:29
<p>NeNe Leakes</p>

NeNe Leakes

(Getty Images for Entertainment W)

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has confirmed that her 23-year-old son Brentt has suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure.

Following reports on Monday (10 October) that Leake’s son had suffered a heart attack and heart failure, the TV personality, who is also known for her role on Glee, addressed the news on Instagram the same day.

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place,” Leakes said.

“So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct,” she explained.

“Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him,” she continued.

“The first thing you know, a lot of doctors think of when they come in with that kind of condition is maybe they’ve done drugs, or maybe they have some serious infection, maybe HIV or some sort of infection is what I’m being told by the doctors.”

Leakes further said that her son doesn’t “drink or do drugs” and that he’s tested negative for HIV.

Congestive heart failure is a very serious condition that occurs when the heart doesn’t pump blood as efficiently as it should.

She continued: “They were thinking that maybe he had caught Covid and he didn’t know that he had Covid. It was very scary. I don’t even want to go into details about what happened and how I found out, and what condition he was in.

“Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing, and so he’s struggling with speaking.

“Keep us in your prayers,” she added.

Brentt owns a lounge in Atlanta and is the son of Leakes and the late Gregg Leakes, who died in 2021 from colon cancer at age 66.

