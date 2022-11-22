Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Glitch in the matrix’: Netflix viewers question connection between new series 1899 and Dark

Streamer’s new mystery show comes from the same creators as the three-season German thriller

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 22 November 2022 18:34
Comments
1899 trailer

Netflix’s newest mystery series 1899 has already stumped viewers with its eight-episode premiere season, as many have found it to be reminiscent of the thriller show, Dark.

Released on 17 November, 1899 is the latest to come from German filmmakers and real-life couple Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, following their first TV project, Dark, which ran for three seasons.

Warning, potential spoilers to follow

1899 follows a steamship, carrying immigrants from London to New York, whose passengers become entangled in a mysterious riddle after they discover a second vessel adrift at sea.

With similar fixings to bo Odar and Friese’s previous programme, which included an intricate puzzle of characters uniquely intertwined, viewers are convinced the two shows are somehow connected.

Recommended

“Okay so Dark started with a missing kid and 1899 started with a kid being found,” one user wrote on Twitter, alongside the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia conspiracy meme.

“Are #darknetflix and #1899Netflix connected?” a second questioned, with a third suggesting: “What if it’s all a glitch in the matrix?”

Another quoted a line from 1899: “What is lost will be found”, while someone responded: “Sounds like a tip from Dark.

Although there hasn’t been any direct evidence to confirm this theory, 1899’s inclusion of time travel brings to mind the time machine created in Dark.

However, in an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, bo Odar denied any connection between the shows, saying: “One bad idea we’ve definitely said is not going to happen is that 1899 is related to Dark.

Recommended

“We get that question a lot. So for all the fans out there: sorry, there won’t be any characters from Dark suddenly appearing on the ship.”

1899 is available to stream on Netflix.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in