Netflix has released the first teaser for Shawn Levy’s highly anticipated adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All the Light We Cannot See.

The TV series is directed by the Stranger Things producer-director and was written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders).

Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune” plays in the trailer, which has no dialogue, as the Nazis’ influence is seen spreading through Paris.

Per the official logline, the series “follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

“Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

“Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.”

The star-studded trailer features Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie alongside Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey and newcomer Aria Mia Loberti in the lead role of Marie-Laure.

Aria Mia Loberti and Mark Ruffalo in ‘All the Light We Cannot See' (Netflix)

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front breakout star Felix Kammerer also appears.

Doerr’s original war novel was released in 2014, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction a year later and fans including former US president Barack Obama and Labour politician Charles Clarke.

The book spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.

All the Light We Cannot See is released on Netflix on 2 November.