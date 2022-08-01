Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has a heap of new titles being added throughout August.

From returning shows to acclaimed films released earlier this year, there is going to be a lot to keep users entertained over the next 31 days.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month.

ORIGINAL TITLES

Movies

3 August

Buba

Don’t Blame Karma!

4 August

Wedding Season

5 August

Carter

Darlings

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

6 August

Reclaim

8 August

Code Name: Emperor

10 August

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

Heartsong

12 August

Day Shift

13: The Musical

17 August

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

19 August

The Next 365 Days

20 August

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

24 August

Watch Out, We’re Mad

25 August

That’s Amor

26 August

Loving Adults

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

29 August

Under Her Control

A new ‘365 Days’ film is coming to Netflix (Netflix)

TV

3 August

Good Morning, Verônica season two

4 August

Lady Tamara

5 August

The Sandman

10 August

Indian Matchmaking season two

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key season three

School Tales The Series

Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’ is coming to Netflix (Netflix)

12 August

A Model Family

Never Have I Ever season three

17 August

High Heat

Unsuspicious

19 August

Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror

Glow Up season four

Kleo

23 August

Chad and JT Go Deep

24 August

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Selling the OC

Under Fire

A third season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ is coming to Netflix (Netflix)

25 August

History 101 season two

26 August

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Ludik

Documentary

3 August

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99

9 August

I Just Killed My Dad

11 August

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

16 August

Untold volume two

18 August

Inside the Mind of a Cat

30 August

I Am a Killer season three

True-crime documentary ‘I Am a Killer’ is returning to Netflix (Netflix)

Comedy

2 August

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

Kids

1 August

Big Tree City

4 August

Super Giant Brothers

5 August

Team Zenko Go season two

15 August

Deepa & Anoop

16 August

Junior Baking Show season six

18 August

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season three

19 August

The Cuphead Show! season two

25 August

Angry Birds: Summer Madness season three

29 August

Might Express season seven

Anime

4 August

KAKEGURUI TWIN

11 August

Dota: Dragon’s Blood book three

18 August

Tekken: Bloodline

25 August

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

(Vertigo Releasing)

LICENCED TITLES

Movies

3 August

Benediction

6 August

The Wedding Date

14 August

Memento

16 August

Repo Men