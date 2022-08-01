New on Netflix in August 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month
Here’s a full list of everything being added in the next 31 days
Netflix has a heap of new titles being added throughout August.
From returning shows to acclaimed films released earlier this year, there is going to be a lot to keep users entertained over the next 31 days.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month.
ORIGINAL TITLES
Movies
3 August
Buba
Don’t Blame Karma!
4 August
Wedding Season
5 August
Carter
Darlings
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
6 August
Reclaim
8 August
Code Name: Emperor
10 August
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
Heartsong
12 August
Day Shift
13: The Musical
17 August
Look Both Ways
Royalteen
19 August
The Next 365 Days
20 August
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar
24 August
Watch Out, We’re Mad
25 August
That’s Amor
26 August
Loving Adults
Me Time
Seoul Vibe
29 August
Under Her Control
TV
3 August
Good Morning, Verônica season two
4 August
Lady Tamara
5 August
The Sandman
10 August
Indian Matchmaking season two
Instant Dream Home
Iron Chef Brazil
Locke & Key season three
School Tales The Series
12 August
A Model Family
Never Have I Ever season three
17 August
High Heat
Unsuspicious
19 August
Echoes
The Girl in the Mirror
Glow Up season four
Kleo
23 August
Chad and JT Go Deep
24 August
Lost Ollie
Mo
Queer Eye: Brazil
Selling the OC
Under Fire
25 August
History 101 season two
26 August
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
Ludik
Documentary
3 August
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99
9 August
I Just Killed My Dad
11 August
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
16 August
Untold volume two
18 August
Inside the Mind of a Cat
30 August
I Am a Killer season three
Comedy
2 August
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
Kids
1 August
Big Tree City
4 August
Super Giant Brothers
5 August
Team Zenko Go season two
15 August
Deepa & Anoop
16 August
Junior Baking Show season six
18 August
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season three
19 August
The Cuphead Show! season two
25 August
Angry Birds: Summer Madness season three
29 August
Might Express season seven
Anime
4 August
KAKEGURUI TWIN
11 August
Dota: Dragon’s Blood book three
18 August
Tekken: Bloodline
25 August
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure
LICENCED TITLES
Movies
3 August
Benediction
6 August
The Wedding Date
14 August
Memento
16 August
Repo Men
