Richard Gadd says telling story about sexual assault ‘saved my life’

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd has said that making a show about his own experiences of being sexually assaulted provided him with a lifeline after grappling with his trauma in silence.

Gadd, 34, stars in the new Netflix series Baby Reindeer, which is based on his real-life experiences of being a victim of stalking, sexual assault and abuse.

Baby Reindeer follows struggling comic Donny Dunn (Gadd) as he is relentlessly harassed and stalked by Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning) for four and a half years. A subplot in the show sees Dunn groomed and raped by an older man called Darrian (Tom Goodman-Hill), who works in the comedy industry. Similar events happened to Gadd in real life.

In the penultimate episode of the seven-part series, Gadd’s character has an emotional breakdown on stage mid-performance and tells the audience what happened to him.

While in real life, Gadd didn’t have a spontaneous breakdown on stage, he did write about being sexually assaulted for his award-winning Edinburgh fringe show Monkey See Monkey Do.

Speaking to The Guardian about the first time he performed Monkey See Monkey Do, Gadd said that the show saved him after keeping his experiences hidden for so long.

Speaking about the final technical rehearsal before opening night, Gadd recalled: “I remember cracking up, because it was all going so badly, and the producer said, ‘What do you want from this, man?’ And I turned to him with tears in my eyes, and said, ‘I just want to make it out alive.’ Little did I know that it would provide a lifeline for me.

“The way people received that show, and received me, and accepted what happened to me: it saved my life. It’s mad that it happened that way.”

‘Baby Reindeer’ is based on Gadd’s real-life experiences of stalking and sexual assault ( ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection )

“It’s clearly struck a chord,” he says. “I really did believe in it, but it’s taken off so quickly that I do feel a bit windswept.”

After watching Baby Reindeer, viewers have been left in awe of Gadd’s complex portrayal of abuse, sexual violence and the ways that male victims of harassment can be overlooked.

“It’s clearly struck a chord,” he said of the show’s success. “I really did believe in it, but it’s taken off so quickly that I do feel a bit windswept.”

Gadd has praised the charity We Are Survivors for supporting him through the years.

“Sometimes I speak to male survivors, and I’m not an advice giver or a professional, but the first advice is: break the silence. Talk to someone, and if that’s too scary, just write it down, process it into something. Because I think the more you get it out, the smaller it becomes,” he said.

“When you go through something like sexual abuse, a lot of the disempowerment can come from these old ideas of what it means to be a man. Certainly when I shook off that idea, and realised that speaking out and saying ‘I’m struggling’ is a form of strength, sloughing off the idea that masculinity was the only form of survival – that was very healing.”

Richard Gadd in ‘Baby Reindeer’ ( Netflix )

Baby Reindeer is streaming now on Netflix.