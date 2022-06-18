Netflix: Two actors from The Chosen One die in Mexico car crash
Accident left six others injured
Two actors who are set to appear in a brand new Netflix show have been killed in a car accident.
The cast members were filming The Chosen One, an adaptation of the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, when the crash occurred on Thursday (16 June).
According to reports, the van they were in crashed near Mulegé, which is on the Baja California Sur.
Local media said the vehicle flipped in a desert area and killed two actors, who the Baja California Department of Culture named as Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.
The accident left six other cast and crew members injured.The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment, although the show is being filmed by an independent production company.
They are believed to have been filming the show in the Santa Rosalia.
The Chosen One is not to be confused with the Portugese series of the same name that has two seasons currently available to stream on Netflix.
No release date has been announced for the new series.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies