Netflix: Two actors from The Chosen One die in Mexico car crash

Accident left six others injured

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 18 June 2022 13:24
Comments
(Netflix logo)

Two actors who are set to appear in a brand new Netflix show have been killed in a car accident.

The cast members were filming The Chosen One, an adaptation of the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, when the crash occurred on Thursday (16 June).

According to reports, the van they were in crashed near Mulegé, which is on the Baja California Sur.

Local media said the vehicle flipped in a desert area and killed two actors, who the Baja California Department of Culture named as Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.

The accident left six other cast and crew members injured.The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment, although the show is being filmed by an independent production company.

Recommended

They are believed to have been filming the show in the Santa Rosalia.

The Chosen One is not to be confused with the Portugese series of the same name that has two seasons currently available to stream on Netflix.

No release date has been announced for the new series.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in