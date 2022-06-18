Two actors who are set to appear in a brand new Netflix show have been killed in a car accident.

The cast members were filming The Chosen One, an adaptation of the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, when the crash occurred on Thursday (16 June).

According to reports, the van they were in crashed near Mulegé, which is on the Baja California Sur.

Local media said the vehicle flipped in a desert area and killed two actors, who the Baja California Department of Culture named as Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.

The accident left six other cast and crew members injured.The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment, although the show is being filmed by an independent production company.

They are believed to have been filming the show in the Santa Rosalia.

The Chosen One is not to be confused with the Portugese series of the same name that has two seasons currently available to stream on Netflix.

No release date has been announced for the new series.