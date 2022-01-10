Netflix has announced that jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere on 16 February.
The film, which the streaming service is describing as a “once in a lifetime three-week global event”, will chronicle the entirety of the often controversial rapper’s career.
Featuring never-before-seen footage of West in the studio and performing, “Act 1” of the series will also be released in cinemas on 10 February.
The film is directed by Coodie & Chike, who were responsible for many of West’s music videos, including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.
Their previous documentary was Benji, which was about Ben Wilson, a young basketball player who was killed in a shooting aged just 17.
In a newly released teaser for the documentary, viewers can see West in the studio with Rhymefest back in 2002 arguing over whether the future presidential nominee is a genius.
The trailer also shows West in the studio with the likes of Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Kid Cudi.
A previous teaser for jeen-Yuhs showed West freestyling what would eventually become “Two Words” with longtime collaborator Mos Def.
Jeen-Yuhs is also scheduled to play at the Sundance Film Festival. The festival recently announced that the event would be taking place virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.
In a statement, producer and Time Studios president Ian Orefice commented: “Filmmakers Coodie and Chike have created an extraordinary film and we’re honored that they have trusted TIME Studios to produce jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.”
