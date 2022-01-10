Netflix has announced that jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere on 16 February.

The film, which the streaming service is describing as a “once in a lifetime three-week global event”, will chronicle the entirety of the often controversial rapper’s career.

Featuring never-before-seen footage of West in the studio and performing, “Act 1” of the series will also be released in cinemas on 10 February.

The film is directed by Coodie & Chike, who were responsible for many of West’s music videos, including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.

Their previous documentary was Benji, which was about Ben Wilson, a young basketball player who was killed in a shooting aged just 17.

In a newly released teaser for the documentary, viewers can see West in the studio with Rhymefest back in 2002 arguing over whether the future presidential nominee is a genius.

The trailer also shows West in the studio with the likes of Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Kid Cudi.

A previous teaser for jeen-Yuhs showed West freestyling what would eventually become “Two Words” with longtime collaborator Mos Def.

Jeen-Yuhs is also scheduled to play at the Sundance Film Festival. The festival recently announced that the event would be taking place virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, producer and Time Studios president Ian Orefice commented: “Filmmakers Coodie and Chike have created an extraordinary film and we’re honored that they have trusted TIME Studios to produce jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.”