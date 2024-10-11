Kaos creator reacts to Netflix unexpectedly canceling series after one season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kaos creator Charlie Covell said they are “gutted” by the cancelation of their Netflix series after just one season.

On Tuesday (October 8), the streamer announced its decision to axe the dark comedy, which contemporarily reimagines Greek mythology and stars Jeff Goldblum as Zeus.

Covell, who uses they/them pronouns, has since reacted to the news in a heartfelt message shared on Instagram by the production company Sister.

“Of course I’m gutted not to be making more Kaos, but I don’t want this news to overshadow what we did make,” they began. “I’m incredibly lucky to have worked with such an exceptionally talented cast and crew, and I’m extremely proud of our show. Thank you to absolutely everybody involved: it was a Herculean team effort, and a huge privilege to work with you all.”

Reiterating their gratitude to everybody involved, they added that it was “a huge privilege to work with you all.”

“And to the marvellous fans: thanks so much for your love and enthusiasm,” they continued. “I've been shown subreddits that have made my heart positively sing: the tiny details and Easter eggs you noticed made my day many times over. I've been chuffed to the point of overwhelm by your positive responses to the show – thank you!”

They further teased that “one theory about who or what ‘Kaos’” was, was “bang on the money.”

“My hope now is that people still continue to discover and enjoy the show: I reckon there are some potential fans out there who might need more time to find it, so please keep talking about KAOS if you enjoyed it,” Covell concluded. “Thanks so much for watching!”

The eight-episode dramedy, which revolves around a trio of humans who discover their common connection to a prophecy and one another while also dealing with a group of corrupt and arrogant Greek and Roman mythological gods, was released on Netflix in August.

open image in gallery Jeff Goldblum leads ‘Kaos’ as Greek god Zeus ( Netflix )

It also stars Misia Butler, Aurora Perrineau, Janet McTeer, Killian Scott, Billie Piper and David Thewlis.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Compared to other Greek revisionist stories, such as Broadway’s Tony-nominated musical Hadestown, The Independent’s Louis Chilton found Kaos to be a “little shaggy and incohesive in the ways it toys with tradition.”

“There’s no denying that parts of Kaos are compelling – stories don’t endure for millennia if they aren’t, fundamentally, a good old yarn,” he added in his three-star review.

“But the series strains at points under the weight of its arch, high-concept premise. It might not all be Greek to me – but some of it definitely was.”

Kaos is available to stream on Netflix.