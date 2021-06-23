Netflix is set to release a dating show that will mimic the style of The Masked Singer.

The forthcoming series is a remake of the BBC Three programme Sexy Beasts, which ran for just one season before it was cancelled in 2014.

In order to focus on personality, singletons who take part in the show will go on dates disguised in Hollywood-grade prosthetics – similar to those used by the celebrity contestants on The Masked Singer.

It is only when the suitors have made their final decisions on who they would like to date that the masks come off.

According to Deadline, the reboot was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic between September and November last year, with around 50 contestants from the US and the UK taking part in the series.

The mysterious Badger on The Masked Singer UK (ITV)

The first season of The Masked Singer UK aired on ITV in January 2020, and has proven to be a ratings hit for the network.

The show sees celebrities wear elaborate costumes while performing for a panel of judges, who are tasked with guessing their identity based on their voice and clues hidden in their performance.

The wacky reality TV series returned for its second season on Boxing Day last year, with four stars having been booted off since.

Last week’s episode saw Grandfather Clock unveiled as former England footballer Glenn Hoddle.

The Masked Singer returns next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.