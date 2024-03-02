For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has a busy month lined up, with the release of several new movies and TV shows set to entertain subscribers.

While the streaming service will remove several titles without warning in the next 31 days, there will be an influx of new arrivals, ranging from Guy Ritchie spin-off series The Gentlemen and a brand new show from the creators of Game of Thrones.

There will also be a brand new film starring Adam Sandler, not to mention Lindsay Lohan, and a slew of licenced films and TV shows for users to enjoy.

Find all the new additions to Netflix in March 2024 below. We compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL TITLES

TV

1 March

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre season one – UK/US

Furies season one – UK/US

Maamla Legal Hai season one – UK/US

My Name is Loh Kiwan – UK/US

Somebody Feed Phil season seven – UK/US

4 March

Men on a Mission (new episodes) – UK

6 March

SuperSex season one – UK/US

7 March

The Gentlemen season one – UK/US

The Signal – UK/US

Theo James in spin-off to Guy Ritchies ‘The Gentlemen’ (Netflix)

8 March

Blown Away season four – UK/US

9 March

Queen of Tears season one – UK/US

11 March

Young Royals season three – new episodes – UK/US

13 March

Bandidos season one – UK/US

14 March

Girls5Eva season three – US

15 March

Chicken Nugget season one – UK/US

Iron Reign season one – UK

18 March

Young Royals season three finale – UK/US

‘Young Royals' is coming to an end on Netflix (Netflix)

19 March

Forever Queens season two – UK/US

Physical: 100 season two – UK/US

21 March

3 Body Problem – UK/US

22 March

Buying Beverly Hills season two – US

27 March

The Believers season one – UK/US

28 March

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter season one – UK

Jonathan Pryce will star in David Benioff and DB Weiss’s ‘3 Body Problem’ (Netflix)

29 March

Is it Cake? season three – US

Upcoming Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show season one – US

Movies

1 March

Spaceman – UK/US

8 March

Damsel – UK/US

Adam Sandler is on serious form in ‘Spaceman’ (Netflix)

14 March

24 Hours with Gaspar – UK/US

Art of Love – UK/US

15 March

Irish Wish – UK/US

Murder Mubarak – UK/US

22 March

The Casagrandes – UK/US

Shirley (2024) – UK/US

27 March

Bad Exorcist: Easter – US

Rest In Peace – UK/US

‘Irish Wish’ sees Lindsay Lohan in a new lead role (Netflix)

29 March

The Beautiful Game – US/UK

Heart of the Hunter – US/UK

The Wages of Fear (2024) – UK/US

Documentary

1 March

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack – UK

5 March

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping – UK/US

6 March

Full Swing season two – UK/US

Regina King as the first-ever Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm, in Netflix movie ‘Shirley’ (Netflix)

7 March

Ara San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared – UK

12 March

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – UK

15 March

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare – UK/US

18 March

Young Royals Forever – UK/US

27 March

Testament: The Story of Moses – UK/US

Comedy

5 March

Hannah Gadsby: Gender Agenda – UK/US

Bill Nighy in ‘The Beautiful Game’ (Netflix)

12 March

Steve Trevino: Simple Man – UK/US

14 March

Red Ollero: Mabuhay is a Lie – UK/US

19 March

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership – UK/US

26 March

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns – UK/US

Sport

3 March

The Netflix Slam: LIVE – Nadal vs Alcaraz – UK/US

Anime

7 March

Pokémon Horizons: The Series season one – UK/US

Kids

25 March

Gabby’s Dollhouse season nine – UK/US

‘The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare’ could be Netflix’s next must-watch documentary (Netflix)

LICENCED TITLES

TV

1 March

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (numerous seasons) – UK

Crashing Eid season one – UK

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (numerous seasons) – UK

The Jamie Foxx Show season one to five – US

Meet Me After School season one – UK

4 March

The Resident season one to six – US

‘The Resident' is being added to Netflix in the US (Fox)

10 March

Eye Love You season one – UK/US

14 March

Girls5Eva season one and two – US

15 March

Monk season one to eight – UK

18 March

Love & Hip Hop: New York season one and two – US

‘Girls5eva’ (Max)

20 March

Gunpowder – UK

27 March

The Conners season one to five – US

30 March

Vikings season one to six –US

31 March

Martin season one to five – US

‘Vikings’ (Prime Video)

Movies

1 March

The Amazing Spider-Man – US

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US

Beverly Hills Ninja – US

Bonnie & Clyde – US

Captive State – UK

Devil in a Blue Dress – US

The Disaster Artist – US

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – US

Dumb and Dumber – US

Fear – US

The Gift (2015) – US

Godzilla (2014) – US

The Great Debaters – US

‘Devil in a Blue Dress’ is being added to Netflix (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Love & Basketball – US

A Madea Family Funeral – US

Out of Africa – US

The Pig, the Snake, and the Pigeon – UK

Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme – UK/US

Step Brothers – US

Think Like a Man – US

Think Like a Man Too – US

21 Bridges – US

Wanderlust – US

Vampires – US

Voyagers – US

Yesterday – US

‘Yesterday’ is being added to Netflix

7 March

I Am Woman – US

The Monuments Men – UK

8 March

Infinite Storm – UK

9 March

The Matrix Resurrections – UK

10 March

Bad Country – UK

14 March

Tyson’s Run – US

15 March

Cat and Dog – US

Downton Abbey: A New Era – UK

Firestarter (2022) – UK

Ford v Ferrari (aka Le Mans ‘66) – UK

20 March

Bodies Bodies Bodies – US

There’s Something in the Barn – US

22 March

El Paseo 7 – US

On the Line – US

Top Gun: Maverick – UK

31 March

The Hunger Games – US

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – US

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – US

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – US

Kill Bill: Vol 1 – US

Kill Bill: Vol 2 – US

Documentary

15 March

The Guv’nor – UK/US

17 March

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner – UK/US

30 for 30: The Fab Five – UK/US

30 for 30: Survive and Advance – UK/US

Kids

1 March

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale season two – UK/US

4 March

Hot Wheels Let’s Race season one – UK/US

7 March

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season three – US

11 March

CoComelon season 10 – US

12 March

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season six – US

18 March

Vida the Vet season one – US