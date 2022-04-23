Netflix: Every new movie and TV series landing on streaming service in April 2022
Full list of everything being added in the next 31 days
April is a huge month for Netflix thanks to the return of many beloved TV shows – some for the final time.
Not only is Ozark returning for its final run, Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul will debut its last ever instalment, with the second part set to follow later this year. Sitcom Grace & Frankie will also bow out in April.
Elsewhere, Russian Doll will return for its long-awaited second season, while Richard Linklater’s new coming-of-age film, titled Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, will be added.
Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix this month below – and the full list of everything being removed here. (We compile this list ourselves with additional help from What’s on Netflix.)
ORIGINALS
Movies
1 April
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
The Bubble
Captain Nova
Forever Out of My League
6 April
Furioza
8 April
Dancing on Glass
The In Between
Metal Lords
My Liberation Notes
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
13 April
The Taming of the Shrewd
15 April
Choose or Die
16 April
Man of God
20 April
The Turning Point
22 April
Along for the Ride
Selling Sunset season five
27 April
Silverton Siege
29 April
Honeymoon with My Mother
TV
1 April
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
Get Organised with The Home Edit season two
The Last Bus
Stunt Science
Tomorrow (new episodes weekly)
Trivia Quest (new episodes daily)
Welcome to Eden
6 April
Green Mothers’ Club
Pálpito
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
8 April
Dirty Lines
Elite season five
9 April
Our Blues
12 April
Hard Cell
13 April
Almost Happy season two
Our Great National Parks
Smother-in-Law
15 April
Anatomy of a Scandal
Heirs to the Land
Mai: A Mother’s Rage
19 April
Better Call Saul season five
20 April
Russian Doll season two
Yakamoz S-245
20 April
The Marked Heart
21 April
He’s Expecting
22 April
Heartstopper
27 April
Bulls***: The Quizshow
29 April
Grace and Frankie season seven
Ozark season four – part two
Documentary
6 April
Jimmy Savile A British Horror Story
7 April
Return to Space
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
19 April
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
20 April
Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
27 April
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Comedy
6 April
Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!
21 April
All About Gila
Kids
1 April
Abby Hatcher season two
8 April
Green Eggs & Ham season two
12 April
The Creature Cases
19 April
Battle Kitty
Anime
8 April
Tiger & Bunny season two
14 April
Ultraman season two
19 April
Pacific Rim: The Black
27 April
Komi Can’t Communicate season two
28 April
Bubble
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
LICENCED CONTENT
Movies
1 April
All We Had
Argo
The Blind Side
Confession
The Contractor
The Hard Corps
How To Train Your Dragon
In Good Company
90 Minutes in Heaven
Open Season 2
Pet Sematary (1989)
The Rental
Rise of the Footsoldier Part II
Rurouni Kenshin (2012)
Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Stray
The Women (2008)
4 April
The Goldfinch
7 April
Deck the Halls
10 April
The Call
11 April
Joker
16 April
Ouija: Origin of Evil
TV
1 April
Heartland season 14
Pedro el escamoso
Welcome to Waikiki
5 April
Black Dog: Being a Teacher
6 April
Dasvi
7 April
Queen of the South season five
12 April
Jump Like a Witch
14 April
The Worst Witch series four
22 April
Taxi Driver
27 April
Kongsi Raya
Documentary
1 April
How the Nazis Lost the War
Rebellion
Kids
1 April
Abby Hatcher
CoComelon season five
Oddbods season three
Open Season: Scared Silly
Polly Pocket season five
Suha Murthy – Stories of Wit and Magic
22 April
My Perfect Landing
Anime
1 April
Beyblade: Burst Surge
Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning
Tiger & Bunny: The Rising
