September 2021 has been a very busy month for Netflix.

Over the past few weeks, the streaming service has seen the return of beloved shows (Money Heist, Sex Education) as well as the addition of well-known films (The Iron Giant, Zombieland 2).

Well, the best is yet to come...

Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix for the remainder of September 2021 below.

Original Titles

TV

22 September

Dear White People season four

Jaguar

23 September

Bangkok Breaking

24 September

Blood & Water season two

Ganglands

Midnight Mass

30 September

Love 101 season two

‘Dear White People’s is returning for its final season (Netflix)

Film

22 September

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Intrusion

23 September

Je Suis Karl

24 September

The Starling

29 September

Sounds Like Love

‘Midnight Mass’ is the latest series from the creator of ‘Haunting of Hill House’ (Netflix)

Documentary

21 September

Love on the Spectrum season two

22 September

Crime Stories: India Detectives

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

24 September

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia

Kids and Family

23 September

A StoryBots Space Adventure

24 September

My Little Pony: A New Generation

28 September

Ada Twist, Scientist

Zhao Shuzhen and Awkwafina in ‘The Farewell’ (A24)

Licensed Titles

TV

20 September

The Accident

National Treasure

Film

19 September

Papillon (2017)

20 September

The Farewell

Documentary

24 September

Waiting for Barcelona