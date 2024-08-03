Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

August might be bringing the sunshine – but Netflix will be trying to lure you inside with a new bunch of titles.

This month, as well as the removal of numerous titles, will see returning favourite shows (The Umbrella Academy andEmily in Paris) alongside the British version of the popular reality series Love is Blindand a new spy action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry.

Another new title that seems destined for cult status is Korean suspense thriller The Frog, a series whose synopsis reads: “One tranquil summer, a mysterious woman checks into a vacation rental – triggering events that disrupt the lives of the owner and those around him.”

One month after being added to Netflix, US drama Lost will arrive on the UK version of the streaming service, with the American branch receiving a wealth of TV shows, including Interview with the Vampire and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

All original titles will be released in both the UK and US – but we have noted the specific territory a film or TV series is arriving in within the licenced titles section.

NB: The Independent has compiled this lsit with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

open image in gallery Will ‘The Frog’ be Netflix’s next cult hit? ( Netflix )

Original titles

FILMS

1 August

Borderless Fog

2 August

Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut

Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

7 August

Lolo and the Kid

9 August

Mission: Cross

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

open image in gallery The ‘Rebel Moon’ directors cuts are arriving on Netflix ( Netflix )

16 August

The Union

21 August

Nice Girls

22 August

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie

23 August

Incoming

30 August

The Deliverance

TV

1 August

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season one

Kengan Ashura season two – part two

Kimi ni Todoke season three

Love is Blind: Mexico season two

Unstable season two

6 August

Rising Impact season two

The Influencer season one (new episode)

7 August

Love is Blind: UK season one – episodes one to four

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough season one

8 August

The Umbrella Academy season four

Shahmaran season two

open image in gallery Elliot Page in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season four ( Netflix )

9 August

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship season one

Pokemon Horizons: The Series part three

10 August

Romance in the House season one

14 August

Love is Blind: UK season one – episodes five to nine

Worst Ex Ever season one

15 August

Emily in Paris season four – part one

20 August

Terror Tuesday: Extreme season one

21 August

Back to 15 season three

Love is Blind: UK season one – episodes 10 and 11

22 August

Baby Fever season two

The Frog season one

GG Precinct season one

29 August

Chastity High season one

Kaos season one

Represent season two

Terminator Zero season one

30 August

Breathless season one

open image in gallery Jeff Goldblum leads the cast of ‘Kaos’ ( Netflix )

Documentary

1 August

Mon Laferte, te amo

2 August

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli

9 August

Inside the Mind of a Dog

14 August

Daughters

20 August

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair

21 August

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War

22 August

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Comedy

4 August

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (live special)

13 August

Matt Rife Lucid: A Crowd Work Special

Kids

1 August

Mermaid Magic season one

5 August

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 10

19 August

Cocomelon Lane season two

open image in gallery Joe Rogan is taking part in a live Netflix event ( @joerogan/Youtube )

LICENCED TITLES

Films

1 August

Breaking and Re-Entering – US

The Deer King – US

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color – UK/US

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – US

Red – US

Red 2 – US

Star Trek: Beyond – US

6 August

Reminiscence – US

7 August

Downtown Owl – US

11 August

Night School – US

15 August

Confess, Fletch – UK

open image in gallery John Slattery and Jon Hamm in ‘Confess, Fletch’ ( Robert Clark/Miramax )

16 August

First Man – US

Halloween Ends – UK

Pearl – US

19 August

Migration – US

22 August

Orphan: First Kill – UK

The Present – UK

TV

1 August

Fire Country season one – US

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED season one – US

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny season one – US

14 August

All Creatures Great and Small – UK

15 August

Average Joe season one – US

Lost season one to six – UK

open image in gallery Terry O’Quinn as John Locke in ‘Lost’ ( ABC )

16 August

The Venture Bros – US

19 August

A Discovery of Witches season one to three – US

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season one – US

Dark Winds season one and two – US

Fear the Walking Dead season one to eight – US

Interview with the Vampire season one – US

Into the Badlands season one to three – US

Kevin Can F**k Himself season one and two – US

Monsieur Spade season one – US

Preacher season one to four – US

The Terror season one – US

That Dirty Black Bag season one – US

UnREAL season one to four – US

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season one – US

open image in gallery ‘The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon spin-off is coming to Netflix UK ( AMC )

31 August

Gangs of London season one to two – US

Documentary

1 August

Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter – US

14 August

They Shot The Piano Player – US

Kids

14 August

Robocar Poli Special: The Story of the Desert Rescue – US