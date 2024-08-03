New on Netflix in August 2024: The cult suspense series that’ll become your next binge watch
Every movie and TV series to add to your watchlist this month
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
August might be bringing the sunshine – but Netflix will be trying to lure you inside with a new bunch of titles.
This month, as well as the removal of numerous titles, will see returning favourite shows (The Umbrella Academy andEmily in Paris) alongside the British version of the popular reality series Love is Blindand a new spy action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry.
Another new title that seems destined for cult status is Korean suspense thriller The Frog, a series whose synopsis reads: “One tranquil summer, a mysterious woman checks into a vacation rental – triggering events that disrupt the lives of the owner and those around him.”
One month after being added to Netflix, US drama Lost will arrive on the UK version of the streaming service, with the American branch receiving a wealth of TV shows, including Interview with the Vampire and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
All original titles will be released in both the UK and US – but we have noted the specific territory a film or TV series is arriving in within the licenced titles section.
NB: The Independent has compiled this lsit with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
Original titles
FILMS
1 August
Borderless Fog
2 August
Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut
Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
7 August
Lolo and the Kid
9 August
Mission: Cross
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
16 August
The Union
21 August
Nice Girls
22 August
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie
23 August
Incoming
30 August
The Deliverance
TV
1 August
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season one
Kengan Ashura season two – part two
Kimi ni Todoke season three
Love is Blind: Mexico season two
Unstable season two
6 August
Rising Impact season two
The Influencer season one (new episode)
7 August
Love is Blind: UK season one – episodes one to four
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough season one
8 August
The Umbrella Academy season four
Shahmaran season two
9 August
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship season one
Pokemon Horizons: The Series part three
10 August
Romance in the House season one
14 August
Love is Blind: UK season one – episodes five to nine
Worst Ex Ever season one
15 August
Emily in Paris season four – part one
20 August
Terror Tuesday: Extreme season one
21 August
Back to 15 season three
Love is Blind: UK season one – episodes 10 and 11
22 August
Baby Fever season two
The Frog season one
GG Precinct season one
29 August
Chastity High season one
Kaos season one
Represent season two
Terminator Zero season one
30 August
Breathless season one
Documentary
1 August
Mon Laferte, te amo
2 August
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli
9 August
Inside the Mind of a Dog
14 August
Daughters
20 August
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair
21 August
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War
22 August
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Comedy
4 August
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (live special)
13 August
Matt Rife Lucid: A Crowd Work Special
Kids
1 August
Mermaid Magic season one
5 August
Gabby’s Dollhouse season 10
19 August
Cocomelon Lane season two
LICENCED TITLES
Films
1 August
Breaking and Re-Entering – US
The Deer King – US
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color – UK/US
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – US
Red – US
Red 2 – US
Star Trek: Beyond – US
6 August
Reminiscence – US
7 August
Downtown Owl – US
11 August
Night School – US
15 August
Confess, Fletch – UK
16 August
First Man – US
Halloween Ends – UK
Pearl – US
19 August
Migration – US
22 August
Orphan: First Kill – UK
The Present – UK
TV
1 August
Fire Country season one – US
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED season one – US
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny season one – US
14 August
All Creatures Great and Small – UK
15 August
Average Joe season one – US
Lost season one to six – UK
16 August
The Venture Bros – US
19 August
A Discovery of Witches season one to three – US
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season one – US
Dark Winds season one and two – US
Fear the Walking Dead season one to eight – US
Interview with the Vampire season one – US
Into the Badlands season one to three – US
Kevin Can F**k Himself season one and two – US
Monsieur Spade season one – US
Preacher season one to four – US
The Terror season one – US
That Dirty Black Bag season one – US
UnREAL season one to four – US
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season one – US
31 August
Gangs of London season one to two – US
Documentary
1 August
Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter – US
14 August
They Shot The Piano Player – US
Kids
14 August
Robocar Poli Special: The Story of the Desert Rescue – US
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments