Netflix UK is about to add one of the year’s most acclaimed horror films

Netflix has had a pretty stacked schedule this month – but it’s just about to add one of the year’s most acclaimed horrors.

Those who were unable to see Evil Dead Rise in the cinema in April will no doubt jump at the chance to watch the gory film following its addition to the streaming service on Thursday (21 September).

Directed by Lee Cronin, the film, which is produced by original Evil Dead director Sam Raimi, follows a family who, after discovering a strange book hidden beneath their Los Angeles apartment building, gets preyed upon by a demon hellbent on destroying everything in its path.

The Independent gave the film four stars, with critic Clarisse Loughrey calling it a “diabolical concoction, mindful of its cinematic legacy yet happy to override the rules in any way it sees fit”.

Loughrey added: “Evil Dead Rise provides blood by the bucketful without ever crossing the line into outright cruelty.”

Other titles to follow for the remainder of the month on Netflix include a new Spy Kids film, titled Spy Kids Armageddon, a Wes Anderson-directed adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, and the fourth and final season of Sex Education.

We’ve listed below which of Netflix’s territories each new title will be added to – where no country is listed, it will be arriving on both. Find the full list of everything being removed from Netflix in Septembere here.

The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

TV

1 September

Disenchantment part five

Love is Blind: After the Altar season four

3 September

Is She the Wolf? – US

6 September

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy

Reporting for Duty

Tahir’s House

‘Disenchantment’ (Netflix)

7 September

Dear Child

Top Boy series three

Virgin River season five – part one

8 September

A Time Called You

Burning Body

Selling the OC season two

13 September

Class Act – US

14 September

Di4ries season two – part one – US

Thursday’s Widows

Top Boy’s Jamie (Micheal Ward), Stefan (Araloyin Oshunremi) and Aaron (Hope Ikpoku Jnr) (Netflix)

15 September

The Club season two

El Conde – UK

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season seven

Miseducation

Surviving Summer season two

20 September

Hard Broken season one

21 September

Sex Education season four

22 September

Love is Blind season five, episode one to four

Song of the Bandits

Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Sex Education’ (Netflix)

28 September

Castlevania: Nocturne

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

29 September

Choona

Love is Blind season five, episode five and seven

Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury season three – US

Movies

1 September

A Day and a Half

Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending

7 September

What If (2023)

13 September

Freestyle

14 September

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

15 September

The Count – UK

Love at First Sight

22 September

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Spy Kids: Armageddon

The Black Book

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix)

27 September

Overhaul

Street Flow 2

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

28 September

Love is in the Air (2023)

29 September

Do Not Disturb

Nowhere

Documentary

TBA September

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso

Vasco Rossi: Living It

6 September

Predators (nature series narrated by Tom Hardy)

Scouts Honour: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Wes Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ is coming to Netflix this month (Getty Images for SXSW)

8 September

Rosa Peral’s Tapes

Spy Ops

13 September

Wrestlers

19 September

The Saint of Second Chances

26 September

Who Killed Jill Dando?

27 September

Encounters

Comedy

5 September

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs – US

12 September

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here

19 September

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’ (Netflix)

Kids

7 September

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season three

18 September

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter five

25 September

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

Anime

7 September

GAMERA -Rebirth- season one

8 September

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series part one

21 September

Kengan Ashura season two – US

Scissor Seven season four

Games

26 September

Storyteller – iOS and Google Play – US

LICENCED TITLES

TV

4 September

Call the Midwife series 12 – US

(BBC/Nealstreet Productions/Ray Burmiston)

5 September

World’s Most Expensive All You Can Eat Buffet – UK

12 September

Glow Up season five – US

15 September

Band of Brothers – US

The Pacific – US

Wipeout part one – US

16 September

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 – UK

20 September

New Amsterdam season five – US

Damian Lewis in ‘Band of Brothers’ (HBO)

Movies

1 September

Arrival – US

Baby Mama – US

Couples Retreat – US

The Deer Hunter – US

8 Mile – US

Fast Times at Ridgemont High – US

Fences – US

Field of Dreams – US

Hacksaw Ridge – US

Jackass Number Two – Unrated Version – UK

Jaws – US

Jaws 2 – US

Jaws 3 – US

Jaws: The Revenge – US

Kung-Fu Panda 2 US

Land of the Lost – US

Last Night in Soho – UK

Un baile nuevo: Edgar Wright, Anya Taylor-Joy y Matt Smith en el set de 'Last Night in Soho' (Focus Features )

Macbeth (2015) – UK

The Master of Disguise – US

Matilda (1996) – US

Miss Congeniality – US

Mr Bean’s Holiday – US

National Security – US

One Piece – UK

Open Season: Scared Silly – US

Public Enemies – US

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – UK

The Ruins – UK

Snitch – US

Stand by Me – US

Superbad – US

U-571 – US

Up in the Air – US

Vice – US

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit – US

Woody Woodpecker – US

Christian Bale is up for Best Actor for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in ‘Vice’ (An (Annapurna Pictures)

2 September

Love Again – US

3 September

Crank – US

Crank: High Voltage – US

5 September

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – US

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – US

Edge of Tomorrow – US

Godzilla (2014) – UK

Godzilla vs Kong – UK

6 September

The Little Things – UK

Locked Down – UK

99 Homes – UK

(Warner Bros Pictures)

7 September

The Card Counter – UK

The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born

8 September

Hello Ghost – UK

12 September

The Wolf of Wall Street – US

16 September

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 – US

20 September

Judas and the Black Messiah – UK

Wonder Woman 1984 – UK

21 September

Evil Dead Rise – UK

Film-Evil-Dead-Rise (© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

23 September

Clifford the Big Red Dog – UK

Documentary

15 September

Ancient Aliens season six and seven – US

Intervention season 22 – US

Kids

14 September

Barbie – A Touch of Magic – US

26 September

Batman: The Animated Series – UK

Anime

1 September

Bakugan – US

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends – US

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia – US

One Piece Film: Gold – US

One Piece: Heart of Gold – US

One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends’ Great Adventure – US

One Piece Episode of Skypiea – US