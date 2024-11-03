New on Netflix in November, including most divisive movie of 2024
You need to see it to believe it
Netflix is going to add what could well be the most divisive film of the year in November.
The streaming service has another busy month ahead. Alongside the sad removals of key titles, there will be the release of high-profile films and TV shows, ranging from animated movie Spellbound, the next batch of Outer Banks episodes – not to mention more Cobra Kai, the acclaimed Karate Kid spin-off.
But it’s Emilia Pérez that is soon to be on everyone’s lips. The film is a crime musical drama from French filmmaker Jacques Audiard starring Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón.
The plot of the film needs to be seen to be believed – and for that reason, we’ll abstain from revealing details here. But the Mexico-set film follows a lawyer Rita who receives an unexpected offer from a fearsome cartel boss.
After its premiere in Cannes, the film received a rapturous nine-minute standing ovation – but the critics were not as certain about the end result as audience members were; Emilia Pérez has received both five-star reviews as well as one-star reviews.
Many critics agreed that, while the film’s audacious mash-up of genres should make it “a complete mess”, Audiard somehow pulls it off. However, some others, including The Film Stage, have branded it the “worst film” of the year. Find the full list of everything being added to Netflix in November below.
NB: The Independent puts this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINALS
Movies
1 November
Let Go
6 November
Meet Me Next Christmas
Pedro Páramo
7 November
10 Days of a Curious Man
8 November
Umjolo: The Gone Girl
Vijay 69
13 November
Emilia Pérez
Hot Frosty
20 November
GT Max
The Merry Gentlemen
21 November
Maybe Baby 2
22 November
Joy (2024)
The Piano Lesson
Spellbound (2024)
TRANSMITZVAH
27 November
Our Little Secret
29 November
The Snow Sister
Television
5 November
Love Village season two
6 November
Love Is Blind: Argentina season one
7 November
Born for the Spotlight season one
Outer Banks season four, part two
8 November
Bank Under Siege season one
Mr Plankton season one
The Cage season one
9 November
Arcane season two, act one
12 November
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil season one (new episode Tuesdays)
13 November
The Mother of Penguins season one
Sister’s Feud season one
14 November
Beyond Goodbye season one
15 November
Cobra Kai season six, part two
16 November
Arcane season two, act two
19 November
Zombieverse: New Blood
20 November
Adoration season one
Rhythm + Flow season two
21 November
Tokyo Override
22 November
The Empress season two
The Helicopter Heist season one
Pokemon Horizons: The Series part four
Tex Mex Masters season two
When the Phone Rings season one
23 November
Arcane season two, act three
27 November
Chef’s Table volume seven
28 November
ASAF season one
Is it Cake? Holiday season one
The Madness season one
29 November
Love Never Lies: South Africa season one
Senna season one
Documentary
1 November
It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football
7 November
Countdown: Paul vs Tyson
8 November
Investigation Alien
13 November
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley
Sprint season two
14 November
The Lost Children
20 November
Our Oceans season one
22 November
900 Days Without Annabel
25 November
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
Comedy
12 November
Adrienne Iapalucci: The Dark Queen
19 November
Adam Ray Presents: Dr Phil UNPLUGGED
26 November
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All
Sport
15 November
Paul vs Tyson –LIVE
Kids
1 November
Barbie Mysteries season one
18 November
Wonderoos season two
LICENCED
Movies
1 November
Fall Into Winter
Free State of Jones
Goosebumps
Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission
Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rouge
The Infiltrator
Just Go With It
Maid in Manhattan
Mr Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
A Paris Waltz
Pompeii
The Scorpion King
Sixteen Candles
Superbad
The Whale
Whiplash
7 November
Si Juku: The Movie: Harta Pulau Moyet
8 November
A Holiday Engagement
Jurnal Risa by Risa Saraswati
My Dad’s Christmas Date
9 November
The Lost City
10 November
Focus
My Boo
12 November
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
16 November
Close To You
Widow Clicquot
20 November
Father Figures
Television
Love in the Wild season two
One Piece season 22
5 November
Dirty Jobs season one and two
Love is Poison season one (new episode Tuesdays)
7 November
Face Off season six and eight
15 November
AP Bio season one to four
20 November
Shahs of Sunset season three and four
22 November
Gold Rush season one and two
Documentary
1 November
Katie
Whitney
10 November
Cien anos con Juan Rulfo
20 November
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy
Kids
1 November
Masha and the Bear: The Legend of the 12 Months
8 November
Transformers: EarthSpark season one
14 November
The Fairly OddParents!: A New Wish season one
