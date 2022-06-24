New on Netflix in June 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month
Here’s everything being added to streaming service in next 30 days
June is set to be a busy month for Netflix.
Alongside the release of brand new films starring Adam Sandler and Chris Hemsworth, the streaming service will welcome back one of its biggest TV shows – The Umbrella Academy.
Elsewhere, a spin-off based on Money Heist will debut as well as a host of licenced content, including Motherless Brooklyn and Bohemian Rhapsody.
Find a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in June 2022 below.
ORIGINAL TITLES
Movies
3 June
Interceptor
10 June
Hustle
Trees of Peace
15 June
Centauro
15 June
The Wrath of God
17 June
Spiderhead
22 June
Love & Gelato
TV Shows
3 June
Surviving Summer
The Perfect Mother
8 June
Baby Fever
8 June
Rhythm + Flow France
10 June
First Kill
Intimacy
15 June
God’s Favorite Idiot
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
Maldivas
16 June
Love & Anarchy season two
17 June
She season two
The War Next-Door season two
22 June
The Umbrella Academy season three
23 June
First Class
24 June
Man Vs Bee
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
29 June
The Upshaws season two
Documentary
3 June
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
8 June
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
10 June
Jennifer Lopez: Halftime
16 June
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
17 June
The Martha Mitchell Effect
19 June
Civil: Ben Crump
21 June
The Future Of…
Comedy
21 June
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
28 June
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
Kids
16 June
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Karma’s World Music Videos volume two
Anime
18 June
Spriggan
30 June
Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
LICENCED TITLES
Movies
1 June
Carriers
Escobar: Paradise Lost
Man of Tai Chi
Run Fatboy Run
The Crow
The Ledge
The Man with the Iron Fists 2
Tremors 5: Bloodline
Untraceable
4 June
The Extraordinary Tale of the Times Table
6 June
My Spy
Spaced Out
7 June
Over Her Dead Body
13 June
Motherless Brooklyn
16 June
Bohemian Rhapsody
20 June
The Craft: Legacy
TV Shows
1 June
Burning Love
The Client List
17 June
You Don’t Know Me
Documentary
4 June
The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire
6 June
On the Trails of Glaciers Mission to Alaska
The Lancaster at War 18 June
Long Boarding LA to NY
Kids
6 June
Action Pack season two
