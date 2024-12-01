New on Netflix in December 2024, including the most hyped TV return of the year
It’s what everyone’s been waiting for
Netflix has an extremely busy month lined up in December.
This month, the streaming service will not only remove a bunch of titles, but add a huge roster of movies and TV shows, new and old, which will keep subscribers entertained right up until 2025.
Among the new releases are Black Doves, an action thriller starring Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley, Gabriel García Márquez adaptation One Hundred Years of Solitude and Pablo Larraín’s Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie.
But it’s the second season of Squid Game that most people are anticipating. The follow-up arrives three years after the first season became a surprise hit for the streamer, amassing so many views it became its most-watched title in history.
Find a full list of every movie and TV coming to Netflix this month below.
NB: We compile this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
TV
4 December
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (LIVE at 12am GMT) – UK/US
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season three – UK/US
Tomorrow and I season one – UK/US
5 December
Beastars season three – part one – UK/US
Black Doves season one – UK/US
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld season one – UK/US
6 December
Echoes of the Past season one – UK/US
9 December
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season seven – UK/US
10 December
Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die season one – UK/US
11 December
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (LIVE at 12am GMT) – UK/US
One Hundred Years of Solitude season one – UK/US
Queer Eye season nine – UK/US
12 December
La Palma season one – UK/US
No Good Deed season one – UK/US
13 December
1992 season one – UK/US
18 December
The Manny season two – UK/US
19 December
Virgin River season six – UK/US
20 December
UniverXO Dabiz season one – UK/US
26 December
Squid Game season two – UK/US
28 December
Maestro in Blue season three – UK/US
Movies
4 December
That Christmas – UK/US
The Children’s Train – UK/US
6 December
Camp Crasher – UK/US
Mary – UK/US
11 December
Maria – UK/US
13 December
Carry-On – UK/US
Disaster Holiday – UK/US
20 December
Ferry 2 – UK/US
The Six Triple Eight – UK/US
Umjolo: Day Ones – UK/US
Documentary
3 December – UK/US
Churchill at War – UK/US
4 December
The Only Girl in the Orchestra – UK/US
6 December
Biggest Heist Ever – UK/US
10 December
Polo season one – UK/US
11 December
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga – UK/US
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World – UK/US
17 December
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma – UK/US
18 December
Julia’s Stepping Stones – UK/US
31 December
Avicii – I’m Tim – UK/US
Comedy
3 December
Fortune Feimster: Crushing It – UK/US
10 December
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… – UK/US
17 December
Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It – UK/US
24 December
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze – UK/US
31 December
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-Ful Mind at Radio City Musical Hall – UK/US
Music
6 December
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter – UK/US
31 December
Avicci – My Last Show – UK/US
Sport
25 December
Christmas Gameday: Chiefs vs Steelers (LIVE at 3pm GMT) – UK/US
Christmas Gameday: Ravens vs Texans (LIVE at 8pm GMT) – UK/US
Kids
19 December
The Dragon Prince season seven – UK/US
Games
3 December
The Ultimatum: Choices (iOS and Android) – UK/US
5 December
Civilization VI (iOS and Android) – UK/US
10 December
Monument Valley 3 (iOS and Android) – UK/US
17 December
Squid Game: Unleashed (iOS and Android) – UK/US
LICENCED
TV
1 December
Bunk’d season seven – US
InuYasha: The Final Act – US
Jin season one and two – UK/US
Naruto – UK
The Pembrokeshire Murders series one – UK
The Walk-In series one – UK
5 December
Top Chef – US
Beautiful Life season one – US
10 December
Alaskan Bush People – UK/US
12 December
Deadliest Catch – UK
Happiness season one – US
15 December
Parenthood season one to six – UK
16 December
The Equalizer season one to three – US
19 December
Project Runway – US
21 December
Flipping Out season six to eight – US
31 December
Evil season three – US
The Millionaire Matchmaker season five to seven – US
Movies
1 December
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday – UK
Burlesque – US
Daddy Day Care – US
Dangerous – UK
The Dark Tower – US
Devil’s Workshop – UK
Faster – US
The First Slam Dunk – UK
The Happytime Murders – US
Little – US
Midway – US
The Offering – UK
One Piece Film Red – US
Open Season: Scared Silly – US
Project X – US
Top Five – US
Transformers – US
Upon Open Sky – US
We’re the Millers – US
Zero Dark Thirty – US
2 December
Kneecap – US
3 December
Sleeping Princess – UK/US
4 December
Maple Leaf Dreams – UK/US
The Star – US
5 December
Compliance – US
Heartbreak Motel – UK/US
Subservience – UK/US
6 December
Scream VI – UK
7 December
80 for Brady – UK
Shiva Baby – US
8 December
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – UK
9 December
It Ends With Us – US
14 December
The Knock at the Cabin – UK
15 December
Alice, Darling – UK
The Devil You Know – UK
How The Gringo Stole Christmas – UK
Pig – UK
16 December
The Dead Don’t Die – US
17 December
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret – UK
The Batman – UK
Operation Mincemeat – UK
19 December
65 – UK
30 December
Mad Max: Fury Road – US
Documentary
1 December
24 Hours in Waitrose – UK
2 December
30 for 30: This Magic Moment – US
30 for 30: Bad Boys – US
30 for 30: Winning Time – US
30 for 30: This Was The XFL – US
3 December
Borderless: Ae! Groups Debut season one (new episodes Tuesdays) – UK/US
10 December
Undisputed – UK
14 December
Iron Family season one (new episodes Saturdays) – UK
15 December
Saucedo – US
18 December
Married to a Psychopath – UK
Kids
9 December
Rubble & Crew season one – US
