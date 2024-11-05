Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Netflix is going to add what could well be the most divisive film of the year in November.

The streaming service has another busy month ahead. Alongside the sad removals of key titles, there will be the release of high-profile films and TV shows, ranging from animated movie Spellbound, the next batch of Outer Banks episodes – not to mention more Cobra Kai, the acclaimed Karate Kid spin-off.

But it’s Emilia Pérez that is soon to be on everyone’s lips. The film is a crime musical drama from French filmmaker Jacques Audiard starring Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón.

The plot of the film needs to be seen to be believed – and for that reason, we’ll abstain from revealing details here. But the Mexico-set film follows a lawyer Rita who receives an unexpected offer from a fearsome cartel boss.

After its premiere in Cannes, the film received a rapturous nine-minute standing ovation – but the critics were not as certain about the end result as audience members were; Emilia Pérez has received both five-star reviews as well as one-star reviews.

Many critics agreed that, while the film’s audacious mash-up of genres should make it “a complete mess”, Audiard somehow pulls it off. However, some others, including The Film Stage, have branded it the “worst film” of the year. Find the full list of everything being added to Netflix in November below.

NB: The Independent puts this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINALS

Movies

1 November

Let Go

6 November

Meet Me Next Christmas

Pedro Páramo

open image in gallery Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Perez’ ( Instagram )

7 November

10 Days of a Curious Man

8 November

Umjolo: The Gone Girl

Vijay 69

13 November

Emilia Pérez

Hot Frosty

20 November

GT Max

The Merry Gentlemen

21 November

Maybe Baby 2

22 November

Joy (2024)

The Piano Lesson

Spellbound (2024)

TRANSMITZVAH

27 November

Our Little Secret

29 November

The Snow Sister

open image in gallery 2024 TIFF - "The Piano Lesson" Portrait Session ( 2024 Invision )

Television

5 November

Love Village season two

6 November

Love Is Blind: Argentina season one

7 November

Born for the Spotlight season one

Outer Banks season four, part two

8 November

Bank Under Siege season one

Mr Plankton season one

The Cage season one

9 November

Arcane season two, act one

12 November

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil season one (new episode Tuesdays)

open image in gallery ‘Outer Banks’ ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc. )

13 November

The Mother of Penguins season one

Sister’s Feud season one

14 November

Beyond Goodbye season one

15 November

Cobra Kai season six, part two

16 November

Arcane season two, act two

19 November

Zombieverse: New Blood

20 November

Adoration season one

Rhythm + Flow season two

21 November

Tokyo Override

22 November

The Empress season two

The Helicopter Heist season one

Pokemon Horizons: The Series part four

Tex Mex Masters season two

When the Phone Rings season one

open image in gallery Peyton List in ‘Cobra Kai' ( CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX )

23 November

Arcane season two, act three

27 November

Chef’s Table volume seven

28 November

ASAF season one

Is it Cake? Holiday season one

The Madness season one

29 November

Love Never Lies: South Africa season one

Senna season one

Documentary

1 November

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football

7 November

Countdown: Paul vs Tyson

8 November

Investigation Alien

13 November

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley

Sprint season two

open image in gallery Elvis Presley is the subject of a new Netflix documentry ( Getty Images )

14 November

The Lost Children

20 November

Our Oceans season one

22 November

900 Days Without Annabel

25 November

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

Comedy

12 November

Adrienne Iapalucci: The Dark Queen

19 November

Adam Ray Presents: Dr Phil UNPLUGGED

26 November

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

Sport

15 November

Paul vs Tyson –LIVE

Kids

1 November

Barbie Mysteries season one

18 November

Wonderoos season two

LICENCED

Movies

1 November

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission

Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rouge

The Infiltrator

Just Go With It

Maid in Manhattan

Mr Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

A Paris Waltz

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

7 November

Si Juku: The Movie: Harta Pulau Moyet

8 November

A Holiday Engagement

Jurnal Risa by Risa Saraswati

My Dad’s Christmas Date

9 November

The Lost City

10 November

Focus

My Boo

12 November

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

open image in gallery A load of ‘Fast & Furious’ films are arriving on Netflix ( Netflix )

16 November

Close To You

Widow Clicquot

20 November

Father Figures

Television

Love in the Wild season two

One Piece season 22

5 November

Dirty Jobs season one and two

Love is Poison season one (new episode Tuesdays)

7 November

Face Off season six and eight

15 November

AP Bio season one to four

20 November

Shahs of Sunset season three and four

22 November

Gold Rush season one and two

Documentary

1 November

Katie

Whitney

10 November

Cien anos con Juan Rulfo

20 November

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

Kids

1 November

Masha and the Bear: The Legend of the 12 Months

8 November

Transformers: EarthSpark season one

14 November

The Fairly OddParents!: A New Wish season one