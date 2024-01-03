Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has an impressive 2024 lined up, with a bursting list of new titles set to be added in January.

Overt the next four weeks, the streaming service will be introducing a large number of new movies and TV shows to its library, ranging from returning shows to classic films.

These releases include a meat-eating vs vegan documentary based on a study of identical twins, new Harlan Coben series Fool Me Once and Society of the Snow, a plane crash survival thriller being called one of the platform’s most harrowing films to date.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in January 2024.

Meanwhile, you can find the full list of everything being removed this coming month here.

NB: We compile this list ourselves with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movies

4 January

Society of the Snow

5 January

Good Grief

12 January

Lift

Good Grief (Netflix)

19 January

The Kitchen

My Loneliness Has Wings – US

Sixty Minutes

26 January

Badland Hunters

31 January

WILL

The Kitchen (Netflix)

TV

1 January

Fool Me Once

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

2 January

The Brothers Sun

5 January

Gyeongseong Creature part two

8 January

Love Is Blind: Sweden (new episodes Monday) – UK

9 January

Di4ries season two, part two

10 January

The Trust: A Game of Greed

11 January

Boy Swallows Universe

Detective Forst

Killer Soup

Sonic Prime season three

12 January

Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes every Friday) – US

Netflix horror series ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ is returning (Netflix)

17 January

End of the Line

18 January

Skam Italia season six

19 January

The Bequeathed – US

Love on the Spectrum US season two

20 January

Captivating the King

23 January

Love Deadline – US

24 January

Queer Eye season eight

25 January

Griselda

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

27 January

Doctor Slump

31 January

Baby Bandito

Sofia Vergara in Netflix miniseries ‘Griselda’ (Netflix)

Documentary

1 January

Bitconned

10 January

Break Point season two

24 January

Six Nations: Full Contact

31 January

Alexander: The Making of a God

Comedy

9 January

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli – UK

16 January

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man

18 January

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis – US

23 January

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

30 January

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

A Jack Whitehall stand-up special is coming to Netflix (Getty Images for Netflix)

Anime

4 January

Delicious in Dungeon

15 January

Maboroshi

31 January

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Kids

22 January

Not Quite Narwhal

29 January

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime

Gaming

4 January

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (Android and iOS) – US

LICENCED

Movies

1 January

Annabelle – US

Annie (1982) – US

Antz – US

Aquaman – US

Beethoven – US

Boundaries – UK

BOWKYLION Lanta Concert – US

The Croods – US

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US

Grab your cushions – ‘Annabelle’ is arriving on Netflix (Netflix)

The Equalizer 3 – US

The Flintstones – US

The First Purge – US

Gravity – US

How to Train Your Dragon – US

It’s Complicated – US

Jackie Brown – US

John Wick – US

John Wick: Chapter 2 – US

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – US

Jurassic Park – US

Jurassic Park III – US

Justice League – US

Little Fockers – US

The Lodge

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – US

Malignant – US

Mamma Mia! – US

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – US

Meet the Fockers – US

Meet the Parents – US

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – US

‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ is arriving on Netflix in January (United Artists Releasing)

The Purge: Election Year – US

School of Rock – US

This Is 40 – US

Those Who Wish Me Dead – US

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell

Woody Woodpecker

3 January

Prime (2023) – US

6 January

The Florida Project – US

7 January

Transporter 2 – UK

9 January

Dune (2021) – UK

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies – US

‘Dune’ is coming to Netflix (© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

10 January

Kingdom III: The Flame of Destiny – UK

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – UK

12 January

Adire – US

13 January

Morbius – UK

Red Rocket – UK

Umma – UK

16 January

Cats – US

17 January

Freaks (2018) – US

Queen Bees – US

‘Red Rocket’ is coming to Netflix in January (A24)

18 January

Arkansas – US

The Circle – US

Cowboys & Aliens – US

Down With the King – US

Escape Plan: The Extractors – US

Escape Plan 2: Hades – US

The Good Shepherd – US

The Legend of Tarzan – US

Merry Men 3: Nemesis – US

23 January

Train to Busan – US

24 January

American Girl: Corinne Tan – US

TV

1 January

Black Sails – US

Loudermilk

Orange Days – US

Survivorseason seven and 33 – US

The Wonder Years – US

8 January

This Is Us – US

11 January

Champion

15 January

Holey Moley season three and four – US

18 January

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – US

‘Loudermilk’, starring Ron Livingston, will arrive on Netflix this month (Amazon)

20 January

The Real World season 16 – US

25 January

The UnXplained with William Shatner season four – US

Documentary

1 January

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution – US

5 January

Man on the Run – UK

7 January

I AM A STALKER – UK

19 January

Full Circle – US

23 January

Open Wide – US

Anime

1 January

ONE PIECE: Marineford – US

Kids

1 January

Peppa Pig season three to six – US

15 January

CoComelon season nine

26 January

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season two – US