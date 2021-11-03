Netflix in November 2021: Every movie and TV show being added this month – full list
It’s a very busy 30 days for the streaming service
The nights may be getting colder, but Netflix has you covered.
Over the next 30 days, the streaming service will release a huge batch of new titles, ranging from acclaimed film The Harder They Fall to the return of Tiger King.
Other titles set to be released include new Korean-language series Hellbound, fifth season of Big Mouth and F is For Family and the fourth season of Selling Sunset.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in November 2021, (Find out what’s being removed here.)
ORIGINAL
TV
5 November
Big Mouth season five
The Club part one
Glória
Narcos: Mexico season three
6 November
Arcane
9 November
Swap Shop: Dash for Cash
Your Life Is A Joke
10 November
Gentefied season two
11 November
Love Never Lies
12 November
Lies and Deceit
17 November
Christmas Flow
The Queen of Flow season two
Riverdale season six (new episode every Thursday)
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Tiger King season two
18 November
Dogs in Space
19 November
Cowboy Bebop
Hellbound
20 November
Blown Away: Christmas
New World (new episode every Saturday)
21 November
Undercover season three
23 November
Masters of the Universe: Revelation season one, part two
23 November
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
24 November
Selling Sunset season four
True Story
25 November
F is for Family season five
26 November
Light The Night
School of Chocolate
28 November
Elves
Movies
1 November
The Claus Family
3 November
The Harder They Fall
5 November
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Yara
7 November
Father Christmas is Back
10 November
Passing
11 November
7 Prisoners
12 November
Red Notice
18 November
Lead Me Home
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
19 November
Dhamaka
tick, tick… BOOM!
21 November
Outlaws
24 November
Bruised
Robin, Robin
26 November
A Castle for Christmas
Spoiled Brats
Documentary
2 November
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
3 November
Lords of Scam
4 November
Catching Killers
5 November
A Cop Movie
The Unlikely Murderer
10 November
Animal
19 November
The Mind, Explained season two
Procession
3 November
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Comedy
19 November
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
26 November
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Kids
2 November
Ridley Jones season two
Anime
25 November
Super Crooks
16 November
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
LICENCED
TV
1 November
Angry Birds season four
Hapless
17 November
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (multiple seasons)
19 November
Below Deck Mediterranean (multiple seasons)
Movies
1 November
Argo
A Christmas Star
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
LA Confidential
My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)
Point Break (1991)
Ransom
Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles
Saawariya
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
A Time to Kill
2 November
Hustlers
3 November
Oga Bolaji
4 November
Amina
Jumanji: The Next Level
5 November
8 Remains
The Furies
9 November
The Curse of La Llorona
12 November
Caught in the Act
12 November
De leeuw van Vlaanderen
Silent Comrade
Warrior Father King
16 November
Hard Targets 2
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Love Actually
Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Siren
20 November
Black Christmas (2019)
Blue Story
26 November
Little Women (2019)
29 November
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
Documentary
1 November
Inside The Mind
5 November
I, Superbiker 5: Split Second
Saveart Recycling Art
7 November
The Last Forest
12 November
I Am (Not) a Monster
Touch the Sound: A Sound Journey with Evelyn Glennie
Anime
15 November
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
