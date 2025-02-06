Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has revealed its Indian original content lineup for 2025, with over 25 projects across films, series, sports, and unscripted programming.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan makes his Netflix debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which he directed. The series, which follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood, is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

From YRF Entertainment comes Akka, set in the 1980s matriarchal society of a fictional city of Pernuru, South India and will star National award winner Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, and Tanvi Azmi.

Also from YRF is Mandala Murders, a moody series starring Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla that delves into ritualistic killings linked to a centuries-old secret society.

Glory, starring Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, and Suvinder Vicky, is a murder mystery set in the sporting world, following legendary boxing coach Raghubir Singh who is forced to reunite with estranged sons after a savage attack.

Marking Netflix’s first foray into Telugu series, Super Subbu stars Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar in a comedy drama about a man’s job as an adult sex education teacher in a remote, conservative village.

Bringing together two Bollywood legacies is Nadaaniyan, starring Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in his debut and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in a film that follows a South Delhi diva who hires a boy with a middle-class background to pose as her boyfriend. Hijinks ensue in the romance that also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj.

Speaking of Bollywood legacies, Netflix will also release Dining with the Kapoors, which claims to offer an intimate look into Bollywood’s iconic Kapoor family, featuring multiple generations including Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Royals brings together The Perfect Couple’s Ishaan Khatter with Bhumi Pednekar in a breezy romcom that follows prince Aviraaj Singh trying to save his dysfunctional royal family from financial ruin with CEO Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, who in turn is hoping to keep her startup away from aggressive investors.

Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and an ensemble cast including Archana Puran Singh and Abhishek Banerjee, looks to be a fun ride as it follows a miser obsessed with the titular toaster he gifted at a wedding and somehow finds himself in the midst of murder and utter chaos.

Saif Ali Khan reunites with his Salaam Namaste director Siddharth Anand in the latter’s streaming debut, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins. A high stakes thriller about a jewel thief hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the elusive African Red Sun diamond, the film sees what happens when a meticulously planned heist goes awry.

New seasons of popular series Khakee, Rana Naidu, Kohrra, and international Emmy-winning Delhi Crime are also set to return to Netflix this year.

Earlier this year, Netflix released subscriber numbers for the last quarter of 2024, which showed that the streamer’s gamble with live sporting events had paid off spectacularly, as November’s Mike Tyson and Jake Paul boxing match drew 108 million viewers worldwide, making it the most-streamed sporting event ever.

With that in mind, Netflix will be hosting more live events like WWE wrestling, which will be available with Hindi commentary this year.