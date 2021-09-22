Netflix has purchased the rights to the complete works of Roald Dahl.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday (22 September) morning, it was announced that the Roald Dahl Story Company and Netflix would be joining forces with a multi-project deal “to bring some of the world’s most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways”.

The wider deal will encompass many different forms of media, including “animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more”.

“As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we’re committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix,” Netflix said.

Among the projects in the works is a TV series from Taika Waititi based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while another project will focus specifically on the Oompa-Loompas.

A film based on Tim Minchin’s Matilda the Musical is already slated for release in December 2022. It will star Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and Stephen Graham.

Netflix first signed a deal with Roald Dahl Story Company three years ago to make animated shows based on his material.